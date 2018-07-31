GC August 2, 2018

Local Advertisement

Now – Sunday, November 4 – the Riverside Art Museum (RAM) presents 4 Threads: New Work, an exploration of the contemporary Chicano experience. This exhibit features the work of Jaime Chavez, Gerardo Monterrubio, Jaime Munoz, and Jaime “GERMS” Zacarias. These talented and acclaimed artists share the exuberance, richness, and pathos of their complex cultural identity. Each brings their own perspective and personal exploration of their community: Jaime Munoz, Mesoamerican imagery; Jaime Chavez, Cholo styles of the 70’s and 80’s; Jaime Zacarias, cleverly stylized Lucha Squids; and Gerardo Monterrubio, clay vessels that combine the elements of Mexican mural painting with his artist beginnings as a graffiti artist. RAM is located at 3425 Mission Inn. Ave. For information call (909) 664-7111 or visit riversideartmuseum.org.

Now – December 11 – the California State University San Bernardino Anthropology Dept. presents “InlDignity” an exhibit aimed at exploring and dismantling intolerance through the experiences of Inland Empire residents. In/Dignity takes its title from a double entendre simultaneously reading as a single word – indignity – and two separate words – in dignity. These two meanings capture precisely what the exhibit examines: experiences with oppression, discrimination, bigotry, exclusion, stigma, and prejudice, and simultaneously the pride and self-respect that is necessary for everyone facing injustice. The Museum is located in the university’s College of Social and Behavioral Sciences building’s third floor, room SB-306. The Museum is open 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday-Friday. For information and to arrange tours call the museum director at (909) 537-5505 or visit: https://csbs.csusb.edu/anthropolgy-museum. Admission is free, parking is $6.00.

Now to December 30 – the Riverside Art Museum, 3425 Mission Inn Ave. presents Jaime Guerrero l Contemporary Relics: A Tribute to the Makers. This exhibit by the glass sculptor gives museum visitors a glimpse into early Mesoamerican life and art. This exhibit is part of The Cheech @RAM series of exhibits leading to the opening of The Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Arts, Culture & Industry In 2020. For information visit: www.RiversideArtMuseum.org.

Friday, August 3 – the Redlands Bowl Summer Music Festival presents Brilliantly Bernstein! An Evening of Opera at 8:00 p.m. at the Bowl, 25 Grant Street. This free event will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the composer’s birth with selections from West Side Story and the Overture to “Candide”. This concert is conducted by Frank Fetta. All concerts are first-come, first-served seating. For information call (909) 793-7316 or visit info@redlandsbowl.org.

Saturday, August 4 – Marcos Moreno and Friends present their annual Backpack & School Supply Giveaway at Perris Hill Park, 1135 E. Highland Ave, San Bernardino from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Over 500 backpacks with school supplies were distributed last year and the group hopes to distribute as many this year. Donations of supplies are still being accepted. For information contact P.montana24gmail.com.

Saturday, August 4 – Micah House Redlands, the Redlands Police Department, the City of Redlands, Family Services Association and many other community organizations and sponsors present the Annual Back2School Jam Saturday at Sylvan Park, 601 N. University from 8:00 a.m. to noon. Students K-12 will receive a backpack filled with supplies and the opportunity to win a free bike. Students must be present to receive a backpack. This free event features bike safety demonstrations, games, booths, giveaways, music and food. For information contact Alison Anderson at (909) 747-1440.

Saturday, August 4 – Young Visionaries presents the 12th Annual Back to School Backpack Giveaway from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Johnson Community Center, 214 Palm Ave., Rialto. This event is for students ages 5 to 18. Student must be present and distribution is on a first-come, first served. Young Visionaries and its community partners expect to distribute 1.000 packs. For information call (909) 723-1693 or (909) 723-1695 or contact AMANDA@YVYLA-IE.ORG.

Saturday, August 4 – the Friends of the San Bernardino Library present Summer Reading Game Finale: The Magic of Rafael & Katia at 2:00 p.m. in the Bing Wong Auditorium of the Norman F. Feldheym Central Library, 555 West 6th Street. The show combines amazing magic, music, illusions, audience participation and comedy. Attendees will also enjoy raffle drawings and give-always. For information call (909) 381-8235 or visit www.sbpl.org.

Sunday, August 5 – the City of Yucaipa presents Yucaipa Summer Concert Series: Smoking Cobras, Retro Hits at the Yucaipa Community Park Amphitheater, 34900 Oak Glen Road from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. This event features food & merchandise vendors, kids activities and live music. For information call (909) 790-7460.

Monday, August 6 – First Day of School San Bernardino City Unified and Rialto Unified School Districts

Tuesday, August 7 – San Bernardino City presents National Night Out at the 66ers Stadium on E Street. Door open at 4:00 p.m. with a free Fire vs. PD Baseball Game at 7:00 p.m. There will be police and fire trucks, animals and many activities for the kids. For information email HARDS_EL@SBCITY.ORG.

Tuesday, August 7 – Congressman Pete Aguilar is hosting 2018 Job Fair from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at 670 Colton, Ave., Colton. Information and connections for job seekers with businesses for employment. For information call (909) 890-4445 or email andrea.Harlin@mail.house.gov.

Tuesday, August 7 – the Redlands Bowl Summer Music Festival presents Too Marvelous for Words: A Celebration of Nat King Cole featuring Keith David at 8:00 p.m. at the Bowl, 25 Grant Street. This free event features as narrator/lead singer award winning actor of stage, film and television Keith David who places Nate King Cole’s most famous songs in the context of American History, charming stories, and little known anecdotes. It is a tribute that is informative, and swinging. All concerts are first-come, first-served seating. For information call (909) 793-7316 or visit info@redlandsbowl.org.

Wednesday, August 8 – First Day of School Colton Joint Unified and Redlands Unified School Districts

Thursday, August 9 – the John M. Pfau Library presents Free Movie Night: Coco at the Library Lawn area at approximately 8:00 p.m. at Cal State University, San Bernardino, 5500 University Parkway. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, and blankets. There is free parking in Lot D. To help students who face Food I se Unity, attendees may bring a non-perishable food item to donate. For information contact Robie Madrigal at (909) 537-5104 or email rmadriga@csusb.edu.

Friday, August 10 – the Redlands Bowl Summer Music Festival presents Polynesian Dancers at 8:00 p.m. at the Bowl, 25 Grant Street. This free event celebrates the culture and traditional dances of the Polynesian islands with a group that has performed in 31 states and has had 10 international tours plus numerous performers on screen and at Disney events. All concerts are first-come, first-served seating. For information call (909) 793-7316 or visit info@redlandsbowl.org.

Sunday, August 12 – the City of Yucaipa presents Yucaipa Summer Concert Series: Smith Band, Country at the Yucaipa Community Park Amphitheater, 34900 Oak Glen Road from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. This event features food and merchandise vendors, kids activities and live music. For information call (909) 790-7460.

Saturday, August 18 – the City of Rialto presents Bike Rodeo from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at 198 Cactus Ave. This free event is sponsored by Healthy Rialto for children 3 to 12 years of age. All participants must be pre-registered, accompanied by a parent, and have a bike and helmet. For registration and information call (909) 820-2519 or visit the City Clerk’s office at 290 W. Rialto Ave.

Sunday, August 19 – Pray for my Hood & CHORDS youth Enrichment Program presents the 3rd Annual Peace Festival from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the San Bernardino High School field, 1850 North E Street. This free event will feature free food, kids activities, vendors and live performances by Sevin Duce, Illmuminate, Marcel, and 3XO.

Sunday, August 19 – the Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation’s Tzu Chi Mobile Food Pantry will hold a Free Food Distribution from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Indian Springs High School, 650 Del Rosa Drive, San Bernardino. Distribution is first-come, first-served and attendees are urged to bring their own shopping bags. For information call (909) 447-7799.

Quote of the Week:

“The difference between school and life? In school, you’re taught a lesson and then given a test. In life, you’re given a test that teaches you a lesson.”

– Tom Bodett

