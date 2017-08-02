GC August 3, 2017

Exhibits, Theatre & Seminars, Workshops:

Tuesdays, 8, 15 & Saturdays, August 5, 12, and 19 – the Redlands Bowl Summer Music Festival presents Children’s Music Festival Workshops on Tuesdays and Saturdays during the Bowl season for children ages 4 – 12. All workshops are free and an adult must accompany children. The workshops are from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. on Saturdays at the Redlands Community Center, 111 W. Lugonia Ave., and from 3:00 to 3:45 p.m. Tuesdays at the Mission Gables Bowl House, 168 S. Eureka. Children will have the opportunity to interact with and learn from professional artists, many of who perform at the Bowl. No reservations or registration needed, it’s on a first-come, first-served basis.

Now to August 19 – the Redlands Theatre Festival presents live theatre under the stars at Prospect Park. The 45th season features five plays: The Mystery of Edwin Drood, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, The Three Cuckolds, Quilters, and Bullshot Crummond. Performances start at 8:15 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to pack a picnic to enjoy on the theatre lawn before performances as well as blankets and lawn chairs. On selected nights there will be catered food, as well as free beer and wine tasting from 7:00 p.m. Street parking available at 1170 Cajon Street with free tram rides from Cajon to the theatre. For tickets and general information visit: www.RTFseason.com or call 909.792.0562

Now – January 7, 2018 – the Sam and Alfreda Maloof Foundation for Arts and Crafts presents New Native: Toward New Mythologies at the Jacobs Education Gallery Center featuring more than 50 works by eleven indigenous artists. According to curator and artist Tony Abeyta (Navajo), “We are exploring ways that traditional forms and practices, iconography and ancestral mythologies influence the expression of contemporary Native artists’ modernity, technology and social priorities.” Featured artists (and tribal affiliations) include: Christi Belcourt (Metis), Gerald Clarke, Jr. (Cahuilla), Craig George (Navajo – Dine), Steven Paul Judd (Kiowa/Choctaw), Monty Little (Dine), Cannupa Hanska Luger (Arikara/Hidatsa/Mandan/Lakota), Kent Monkman (Cree), Cara Romero (Chemehuevi), Diego Romero (Cochiti Pueblo), and Preston Singletary (Tlingit). Admission is free. For information and gallery hours call: 909.980.0412 or visit: malooffoundation.org.

Beginning August 19 – professional artist Alfonso Martinez Mendez will hold ongoing Saturday Morning Drawing Classes at the Garcia Center for the Arts, 536 West 11th Street, San Bernardino from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. No experience necessary. This class prepares students for a painting. There is no set fee, but donations will be accepted. Students are to provide materials on the instructor’s list. For information call: 909.888.6400

Friday, August 4 – the Redlands Bowl Summer Music Festival presents Mystic India: A Bollywood Spectacular at the Bowl, 25 Grant Street at 8:00 p.m. This internationally acclaimed Bollywood dance spectacular features renowned musicians, brilliant dancers, and opulent costumes. The presentation showcases a team of diversely trained dancers that combine authentic Indian and modern techniques bringing the streets of Mumbai and New York into perfect harmony. There is no admission charge, and seating is first-come, first-served. For information on this performance and the season call: 909.793.7316 or visit: redlandsbowl.org.

Saturday, August 5 – Rialto Mayor Deborah Robertson in partnership with Green Bay Packers’ Kenny Clark presents the 11th Annual Backpack Giveaway 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Johnson Community Center, 214 N. Palm Ave. This event is for children ages 5 – 18 and is on a first-come, first-served basis. 1,000 backpacks will be distributed. Child must be present. For information contact Amanda at amanda@YVYLA-I.E.org or call: 909.723.1693 or 909.723.1695.

Saturday, August 5 – Micah House Redlands will hold a Back 2 School Jam at Sylvan Park, 601 N. University from 8:00 a.m. to Noon. The groups and its community partners hope to give away 1,200 backpacks to kids. For information call: 909.747.0319 or visit: www.micahhouseredlands.org

Sunday, August 6 – the City of Yucaipa presents Sunday at the Park Concerts at Yucaipa Community Park, 34900 Oak Glen Road at 6:30 p.m. This concert features The Smoking Cobras /Retro Hits. Food vendors and children activities are available. Concert goers are encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs and to dress in accordance to the theme of the concert. For information call: 909.790.7460.

Sunday, August 8 – the City of Colton Community Services presents Concert in the Park featuring Suave: Healthy Colton Night at Fleming Park, 525 N. La Cadena Drive at 6:30 p.m. Activities start at 5:30 with DJ Services by Carlos Alba Jr. Craft vendors, food and Kid Zone available. Concert goers are welcome to bring blankets and lawn chairs. For information call: 909.370.6153.

Tuesday, August 8 – the Redlands Bowl Summer Music Festival presents Riders In The Sky at the Bowl, 25 Grant Street at 8:00 p.m. This classic cowboy Grammy award-winning quartet has kept the flame passed on by the Sons of the Pioneers, Gene Autry and Roy Rogers, reviving and revitalizing the Cowboy Music genre. While remaining true to Western music they have added their own legendary wacky humor and Western wit encouraging folks to live life “The Cowboy Way.” There is no admission charge, and seating is first-come, first-served. For information on this performance and the season call: 909.793.7316 or visit: redlandsbowl.org

Tuesday, August 8 – the Colton Women’s Club presents its Annual Membership Drive Picnic at 495 N. 7th Street at 12:30 p.m. Women from surrounding cities are invited to this “Beach Theme” event. For information call: Jill Grace 909.754.1727

Wednesday, August 9 – the Western Region Little League will hold its 22nd Annual Western

Region Golf Tournament at the San Bernardino Golf Club located at 1494 S. Waterman Ave., San Bernardino. Entry fee includes: green fees, cart, hat, logo balls, BBQ Buffet, prizes and 4 mulligans. Shotgun Start is at 7:00 a.m. For player and sponsorship information call: Denny Curran – 714.744.658; Bob Toigo – 425.868.4933; Guillermo Guerrero – 909.875.8469; Barbara Sky – 951.202.6149; or West Region Headquarters – 909.887.6444

Friday, August 11 – the Redlands Bowl Summer Music Festival presents Opera Under the Stars at the Bowl, 25 Grant Street at 8:00 p.m. The San Bernardino Symphony Orchestra with acclaimed soloists will perform selections from Aida, MacBeth, La Traviata, Toscanini, The Barber of Seville, Carmen, La Boheme and others. Featured soloists are Jennifer Lindsay, Erin Wood, Patrick Blackwell, Candace Bogan, and Christian Quillici. There is no admission charge and seating is first-come, first-served. For information about this performance and the season call: 909.793.7316 or visit: redlandsbowl.org

Saturday, August 12 – the San Bernardino Public Library is hosting Local Author Day at the Norman F. Feldheym Central Library, 555 W. 6th Street from 1:00 to 5:30 p.m. Thirty authors representing many genres will be available to discuss their work, sell and sign books. Two workshops are scheduled: Larry Burns will present a workshop called “Bringing Your Book to Life” at 2:00 pm. And Theresa Elders will present a workshop called “31 Great Places to Publish Personal Essays” at 3:00 p.m. Among the featured authors are Ernie Garcia and Judith Valles. For information call: 909.381.8238 or visit: www.sbpl.org

Sunday, August 13 – the City of Yucaipa presents the final concert in the Sunday at the Park Concerts at Yucaipa Community Park, 34900 Oak Glen Road at 6:30 p.m. This concert features Escape the Journey Tribute /Journey Tribute. Food vendors and children activities are available. Concert goers are encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs and to dress with the theme of the concert. For information call: 909.790.7460.

