GC February 1, 2018

Thursday, February 1 – Inlandia Institute’s Arts Walk for Book Lovers presents “Magical Realism 101 with Barbe Hammer” at the Riverside Public Library, 3581 Mission Inn Ave., Riverside. This mini workshop features a writing exercise and a reading from Stephanie Barbe Hammer’s forthcoming book Delicious Strangeness. For information call: 951.790.2458 or email: inlandia@inlandiainstitute.org.

Friday, February 2 – HOPE in partnership with National Latina Business Women Association-Inland Empire presents the Annual Latina Empowerment Day at the DoubleTree By Hilton San Bernardino, 285 E. Hospitality Lane. This daylong series of workshops, 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., strives to empower Latinas to increase their community impact and strengthen their skills and knowledge on a variety of issues. The focus this year is California’s energy and environmental policy, financial success, and training on negotiations. All attendees who participate in the full day of programming and complete the Latina Empowerment Day Session Survey will be entered to win one round trip ticket on Southwest Airlines. Registration fee is $25.00 and tickets available at events@Latinas.org.

Saturday, February 3 – the A.K. Smiley Public Library, 125 W. Vine Street, Redlands presents Valentine’s Craft Day from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. This free event will be held in the Assembly Room. To sign up call: 909.798.7674.

Saturday, February 3 to December 30, 2018 – the Riverside Art Museum, 3425 Mission In Ave, presents Jaime Guerrero l Contemporary Relics: A Tribute to the Makers. This exhibit by glass sculptor gives Museum visitors a glimpse into early Mesoamerican life and art. This exhibit is part of The Cheech @RAM series of exhibits leading to the opening of The Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Arts, Culture & Industry In 2020. For information visit: www.RiversideArtMuseum.org.

Saturday, February 8 to March 4 – the Ontario Museum of History & Art, 225 S. Euclid Ave, presents Lunar New Year: Blossoms of Spring exhibit showcasing Chinese calligraphy and brush painting of the multiethnic group Sea of Ink Society in honor of the Lunar New Year, a celebration of life. The exhibit is curated by Shantien Tom Chow. There will also be a workshop on Chinese Calligraphy on Saturday, February 24 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Reservations are required for this free workshop as space is limited. For information call: 909.395.2510 or email: museuminfo@ontarioca.gov or visit: www.ontarioca.gov/museum

Now to March 4 – the Riverside Art Museum (RAM) presents Chicano artist Rogelio Gutierrez l Una Noche Chicano: Novelas, Peliculas, Chocolate y Avena. Although this exhibition is laced with Mexican/Chicano symbolism and imagery like frijol pots, huaraches, and the Virgin de Guadalupe, Gutierrez’s work points to the similarities that people from this country share as they establish a place they call home. An opening reception will be held on Friday, February 2 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at RAM, 3425 Mission In Ave, Riverside. For information call: 951.684.7111 or info@riversideartmuseum.org.

Now to Sunday, February 11 – LifeHouse Theater, 1135 N. Church Street, Redlands, presents A Dangerous Mystery: The Death of Sherlock Holmes. In this production the famous detective becomes entangled within a deadly scheme orchestrated by his archenemy, Professor Moriarty. Performances begin Saturday, January 27 and will continue weekends through Sunday, February 11, 2018. Performances at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and at 2:15 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. For ticket and general information call: 909.335.3037 or visit: www.lifehousetheater.com.

Tuesday, February 6 & Tuesday, February 13 – the Highland Senior Center is offering Free Ballroom Dance Classes at 7:00 p.m. at. 3102 Highland Ave., classes are open to all ages. The Foxtrot, Waltz, Rumba, ChaCha, Hustle, Swing and Merengue featured. Instructors are Ricardo & Teri Tomboc. For information call: 909.289.0044 or 909.862.8130.

Monday, February 12 & Wednesday, February 27 – the San Bernardino Symphony Orchestra presents “Fine Arts Lunch Breaks” at the Feldheym Central Library, 555 W. 6th Street from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The Fine Arts Lunch Breaks are made possible through a grant from the Irvine Foundation. For information call: 909.381.8238 or visit: www.sbpl.org.

Now to February 18 – the Inland Empire Museum of Art, 1334 North Benson Avenue, Upland, presents its exhibition “Moon of Many Pedals”. Featured artists: Sumi Foley, Penny McElroy, Snezana Saraswati Petrovic, and Cindy Rinne who, in their works, capture the essence of change, cycles, pilgrimage, and harmony with all creations done in color, luminance, and texture. There are a variety of scales resembling the waxing, full, waning, and new moon. Pedals fall in strips of silk, layers of images over light, collage of cultures, people in nature, and stories of soothsayers. The exhibit will run until February 18th. For information and for by appointment viewing call: 909.941.3993.

Now to Sunday, February 25 – the Ontario Museum of History & Art, 225 S. Euclid Ave., presents Diversity and Inclusion: The Influence of African-American Art in Southern California. This free admission exhibit highlights the diversity of artistic styles and visions of regional artists and the influence of the raw and expressive beauty of the African American experience. An Exhibit Reception and Artist Talk will be held on Saturday, January 27 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. For information call: 909.395.2510.

February 2018 -Black History Month

Save the Date:

Friday, February 2 – the California Department of Transportation District 8 and the Black Culture Foundation present The Rosa Parks Statue Unveiling in the Rosa Parks State Memorial Building, 464 W. Fourth Street, San Bernardino. The ceremony and program is slated from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. For information call: 909.381.3238.

Saturday, February 3 – Colton High School Students vs. Dee Hankins and CHS Staff Basketball Game will be held at 1:00 p.m. at the Hubbs Gym. All proceeds benefit Colton High School scholarships. This family friendly event features, food, DJ, raffles and fun. Colton High School is located at 777 W. Valley Boulevard.

Wednesday, February 7 – the Friends of the San Bernardino Library present Sunshine Drum Circle Stories featuring Ina Buckner-Barnett, the Sunshine Storyteller and Chaz, the Great Percussionist. This event is part of Black History Month celebration. The performance is slated from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the Bing Wong Auditorium at the Feldheym Central Library, 555 W. 6th Street. The program includes international folktales, movement activities, songs, poetry, and personal stories. For information on this free program call: 909.381.8238 or visit: www.sbpl.org

Thursday February 8 – the San Bernardino City Unified School District African American Advisory Council presents Black History Celebration honoring African Americans at San Gorgonio School, 2299 Pacific Street from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. It is an evening of music, dance, food and culture, plus prizes. Guest speaker is Dr. Daniel Walker. For information call Travon Martin at 909.473.2098.

Friday, February 9 – the San Bernardino Valley College Arts, Lectures & Diversity Committee with the Black Faculty, Staff and Administrators present Black History Month Breakfast & Fashion Show from 7:30 to 11:00 a.m. at San Bernardino Valley College Cafeteria, 701 S. Mt. Vernon Ave. The event honors Boys and Girls Club CEO A. Majadi and will feature fashions from Harlem Renaissance era to modern Hip Hop. Admission and parking are free.

Saturday, February 10 – the San Bernardino Symphony presents Symphonic Landscapes at 7:30 p.m. at the California Theatre of the Performing Arts, 562 W. 4th Street. Selections include: Bernstein – Overture to Candice, Borodin – Polovtsian Dances from Kismet, Tomasi – Saxophone Concerto featuring saxophonist Michael Couper. The program also includes a Musical Tribute (Herman – Overture to Hello Dolly, Brown – Singin’ in the Rain, Gershwin – An American in Paris, and Bernstein – New York, New York) to Gene Kelly with introductions by his wife and biographer Patricia Ward Kelly. Guest conductor is Bruce Kiesling. For information and tickets call: 909.381.5388 or visit: www.sanbernardinosymphony.org.

Saturday, February 10 – the Center for Individual Development (CID) presents the 2nd Annual Mystery Dinner Fundraiser from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at 600 W. Fifth Street, San Bernardino. Tickets are available at friendsofcid.com or in person at 8088 Palm Lane, San Bernardino.

