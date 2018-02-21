GC February 22, 2018

Workshops:

Saturday, February 24 – the Inland Empire Resource Conservation District presents Sustainable Landscapes from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at California State University, San Bernardino, 5500 University Parkway. Keynote speaker Janet Hartin will help you save water and beautify your traditional landscape to a more sustainable drought-resistant landscape. There is a plant giveaway at the end of the presentation. Participants should RSVP to ensure appropriate amount of giveaways and to receive a code for free parking. Please ask for the location of the San Bernardino Valley Water Conservation Demonstration Garden. RSVP to jcastillo@iercd.org or call: 909.799.7407.

Sunday, February 25 – Loma Linda University Health San Manuel Gateway College Facility, 290 South G Street, presents Plant Your Future from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. This free and family friendly event features health talks, a free cooking demonstration, food vendors and more. Topics include: Learn more about the correlation of diabetes and nutrition; easy, practical ways to apply plant-based practices into an everyday lifestyle; and recipes to try at home.

February, 26; March 5, 12 and 19; April 2, 9, and 16 – AARP Tax Aide will provide free tax preparation from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. to all seniors by appointment only at the Joslyn Center, 21 Grant Street, Redlands. For information and to make an appointment call 909.798.7550.

February, 28; March 7, 14, 21 and 28; April 4 and 11 – AARP Tax Aide will provide free tax preparation to all seniors by appointment only from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Redlands Community Center, 111 W. Lugonia. For information and to make an appointment call: 909.798.7579.

Theatre:

Saturday, February 24 to March 25 – LifeHouse Theater, 1135 Church Street, Redlands, presents the musical “The Snow Queen: A Frozen Fairytale”. Performances of the classic Hans Christian Andersen Story are Friday’s at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays at 2:15 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2:15 p.m. tickets may be purchased by calling 909.335.3037 or online at box office.lifehousetheater.com.

Exhibits:

Now – May 19 – the Robert and Frances Fullerton Museum of Art ( RAFFMA) at Cal State San Bernardino presents “All Too Human: The Art of Mark Strickland”. The exhibit will feature emotional and moving artwork highlighting Strickland’s longtime exploration of the human condition. In conjunction with the exhibition, an Artist Talk is slated for Thursday, April 19 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and will include a mix of music, discussion and live painting. For information call 909.537.3373 or email smaclean@csusb.edu.

Now to Sunday, February 25 – the Ontario Museum of History & Art, 225 S. Euclid Ave., presents Diversity and Inclusion: The Influence of African-American Art in Southern California. This free admission exhibit highlights the diversity of artistic styles and visions of regional artists and the influence of the raw and expressive beauty of the African American experience. An Exhibit Reception and Artist Talk will be held on Saturday, January 27 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. For information call: 909.395.2510.

Now to March 4 – the Riverside Art Museum (RAM) presents Chicano artist Rogelio Gutierrez l Una Noche Chicano: Novelas, Peliculas, Chocolate y Avena. Although this exhibition is laced with Mexican/Chicano symbolism and imagery like frijol pots, huaraches, and the Virgin de Guadalupe, Gutierrez’s work points to the similarities that people from this country share as they establish a place they call home. RAM is located at 3425 Mission In Ave, Riverside. For information call: 951.684.7111 or info@riversideartmuseum.org.

Now to March 4 – the Ontario Museum of History & Art, 225 S. Euclid Ave, presents Lunar New Year: Blossoms of Spring exhibit showcasing Chinese calligraphy and brush painting of the multiethnic group Sea of Ink Society in honor of the Lunar New Year, a celebration of life. The exhibit is curated by Shantien Tom Chow. There will also be a workshop on Chinese Calligraphy on Saturday, February 24 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Reservations are required for this free workshop as space is limited. For information call: 909.395.2510 or email: museuminfo@ontarioca.gov or visit: www.ontarioca.gov/museum.

Now – December 11, 2018 – the California State University San Bernardino Anthropology presents “InlDignity” an exhibit aimed at exploring and dismantling intolerance through the experiences of Inland Empire residents. In/Dignity takes its title from a double entendre simultaneously reading as a single word – indignity – and two separate words – in dignity. These two meanings capture precisely what the exhibit examines: experiences with oppression, discrimination, bigotry, exclusion, stigma, and prejudice, and simultaneously the pride and self-respect that is necessary for everyone facing injustice. The Museum is located in the university’s College of Social and Behavioral Sciences building’s third floor, room SB-306. The Museum is open 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday-Friday. For information and to arrange tours call the museum director at 909.537.5505 or visit: https://csbs.csusb.edu/anthropolgy-museum. Admission is free, parking is $6.00.

Now to December 30, 2018 – the Riverside Art Museum, 3425 Mission Inn Ave, presents Jaime Guerrero l Contemporary Relics: A Tribute to the Makers. This exhibit by glass sculptor gives museum visitors a glimpse into early Mesoamerican life and art. This exhibit is part of The Cheech @RAM series of exhibits leading to the opening of The Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Arts, Culture & Industry In 2020. For information visit: www.RiversideArtMuseum.org.

Save the Date:

Friday, February 23 – San Bernardino Generation Now (SBGN) presents Spirits & Arts, an evening of creativity and social connection from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Garcia Center for the Arts, 536 West 11th Street. Attendees will be guided by a local artist. No previous experience is needed other than a positive attitude and a willingness to have fun. Fee includes painting supplies, canvas and apron. Because wine is available for purchase attendees must be 18 and over. All will be asked for ID. Tickets available thru Eventbrite.

Sunday, February 24 – the Friends of the San Bernardino Public Library will hold a used Book Sale in The Friends Room at the Norman F. Feldheym Central Library, 555 W. 6th Street from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. Entrance for this sale is at the rear of the library near the loading dock.

Saturday, February 24 – PoetrIE presents Sin Filtro: Reading & Conversation featuring readings by Elisa Grajeda-Urmston, artist/musician/poet, author of Sound Check, and by Romaine Washington, author of the collection of poems Sirens in Her Belly. This event is from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Garcia Center for the Arts, 536 W. 11th Street, San Bernardino. A poetry workshop will also be held from 5:00 to 5:50 with Romaine Washington. It is free but limited to the first 15 attendees. For information visit: poetriepoetrie.org or email: infoopoetrie@gmail.com.

Saturday, February 24 – the 50th Annual Black History Parade and Expo: “Our Legacy” at 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The parade starts at the corner of Summit and Citrus Ave. and will travel to Sierra Lakes Parkway where the E.P.O. is situated. The public is invited to enjoy the only Black History Parade in the county featuring marching bands, drill teams, music, food, Kid Zone, vendors and more. For information visit: www.blackawarenessparade.webs.com.

Wednesday, February 27 – the San Bernardino Symphony Orchestra presents “Fine Arts Lunch Breaks” at the Feldheym Central Library, 555 W. 6th Street, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Fine Arts Lunch Breaks are made possible through a grant from the Irvine Foundation. For information call: 909.381.8238 or visit: www.sbpl.org.

Saturday, March 3 – the Annual State of Women event will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 1552 Alder Ave., Rialto. This National Women’s History Event is entitled Nevertheless She Persisted: Honoring Women Who Fight All Forms of Discrimination Against Women. Join Rialto Mayor Deborah Robertson in recognizing and celebrating dynamic women who represent the community. The program includes the awarding of the 2018 Jews Award, vendors, food and basket raffles. For information call the Rialto City Clerk’s office: 909.820.-2519 or visit WomensEvent@rialtoca.gov.

Favorite Quote:

“Never be limited by other people’s limited imagination.”

– Dr. Mae C. Jemison, first African-American female astronaut