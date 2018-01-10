GC January 11, 2018

Exhibits, Theatre & Seminars, Workshops:

Tuesday, January 16 – the University of California, Riverside Center for Ideas and Society present Electing Leaders: Risks Inherent in the Democratic Process from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at UCR Extension, 1200 University Ave, Riverside, Conference Rooms A & B. This event is part of a Disciplines in Dialogue series that features two academics from different disciplines presenting their perspectives on a given topic. Shawn Bowler (Dean, UCR Graduate Division, and Professor, Political Science) and Alec Haskell (Professor History) will discuss the risks, pitfalls, and benefits of the democratic process. For information visit: http://ideasandsociety.ucr.edu/event/electing-leaders .

Thursday, January 25 to Sunday, February 25 – the Ontario Museum of History & Art, 225 S. Euclid Ave., presents Diversity and Inclusion: The Influence of African-American Art in Southern California. This free admission exhibit highlights the diversity of the artistic styles and visions of regional artists and the influence of the raw and expressive beauty of the African-American experience. An Exhibit Reception and Artist Talk will be held on Saturday, January 27 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. For information call: 909.395.2510.

Now to February 18 – the Inland Empire Museum of Art, 1334 North Benson Avenue, Upland, presents its exhibition “Moon of Many Pedals”. Featured artists: Sumi Foley, Penny McElroy, Snezana Saraswati Petrovic, and Cindy Rinne who, in their works, capture the essence of change, cycles, pilgrimage, and harmony with all creations done in color, luminance, and texture. There are a variety of scales resembling the waxing, full, waning, and new moon. Pedals fall in strips of silk, layers of images over light, collage of cultures, people in nature, and stories of soothsayers. The exhibit will run until February 18th. For information and for by appointment viewing call: 909.941.3993.

Now – February 10, 2019 – the Los Angeles County Museum’s Autry Museum of the American West presents “La Raza”. This exhibit features more than 200 archived photos from La Raza, the Los Angeles Newspaper Central to the Chicano Rights Movement in the 1960s and 1970s. Between 1967 and 1977, La Raza was witness to and participant in the movement for social justice. The museum is located at 4700 Western Heritage Way in Los Angeles.

Save the Date:

Friday, January 12 – Hispanas Organized for Political Equality (HOPE) and National Latina Business Women Association present the Annual Latina Empowerment Day: Wealth/Wisdom at DoubleTree By Hilton San Bernardino, 285 E. Hospitality Lane, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. There is a $25 fee for this daylong event of intensive workshops. Topics this year include energy & environmental policy, financial success, and secrets of negotiation. To register online contact: https://ledsanbernardinoeventbrite.com For information contact: events@Latinas.org.

Saturday, January 13 – the Glen Helen Regional Trout Derby is slated from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Gates open at 6:00 a.m. and a California State Fishing License is required. There is a per person entry fee and per vehicle fee. Prizes include $1,000 in cash and prizes awarded to the top 25 weighing trout. Glen Helen Regional Park is located at 2555 Glen Helen Parkway, San For information call: 909.387.2757.

Saturday, January 13 – the Joe Baca Foundation and the Inland Empire 66ers present Baseball & Softball Fitness Clinic 2018 Health Fair from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at San Manuel Stadium, 280 South E Street, San Bernardino. The clinic is free for all boys and girls ages 7 to 13. Children will learn basic fundamentals of baseball and fitness tips. Free lunch is provided to participants and registration begins at 8:00 a.m. This event features special appearances by professional baseball players plus Ronald McDonald and 66ers mascot Bernie. For information or to RSVP call Natalie at 909.202.9035.

Saturday, January 13 – the San Bernardino County Coalition Against Sexual Exploitation (CASE) and the Southwest Conference Against Trafficking (SWCAT) present the 8th Annual Walk Against Human Trafficking from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Ontario Hotel & Conference Center, 700 N. Haven Ave., Ontario. This event is meant to raise awareness about human trafficking. For information and to register visit: https://casewalk2018.evenbrite.com.

Saturday, January 13 – Youth Action Project (YAP) and Americorps California will hold a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. “YAP Talk” & Day of Service from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The event will take place at the San Bernardino Family YMCA, 808 E. 21st Street, San Bernardino. The focus of this event is to educate the community on the philosophies and teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. while promoting an action-based response to continue his legacy and service. To volunteer contact: Nia Bush 909.754.3242 or Christopher Lopez 909.284.6968, or visit: volunteers@youthactionproject.org.

Saturday, January 13 – there will be a Martin Luther King Celebration at 4:00 p.m. at Mountain View Community Church, 8833 Palmetto Ave., Fontana. This free event features author/activist Professor Cornel West and the music of gospel recording artist Vanessa Bell Armstrong. For information call: 909.823.2310.

Monday, January 15 – Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Monday, January 15 – the Inland Empire Concerned African American Churches presents the 38th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Breakfast: Embracing & Evolving In Future Excellence from 7:30 to 11:00 a.m. at California State University, San Bernardino Coussoulis Arena. For information call: 909.474.7036 or email: iecaac1998@gmail.com or order tickets online at iecaac.com/events.

Wednesday, January 17 – the Inland Empire Economic Partnership presents its Annual Dinner & Awards Reception at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Ontario Airport, 222 North Vineyard Avenue, Ontario from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. This event celebrates the accomplishments of the year and honors persons, companies and institutions that have made a difference for the people of Riverside and San Bernardino Counties. For ticket and sponsorship information contact Melisa Castro at mcastro@ieep.com or call: 909.944.2201.

Sunday, January 21 – the San Bernardino City Unified School District and the Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation will hold a Free Food Distribution from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Indian Springs High School, 650 N. Del Rosa. Food is limited and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis and participants are urged to bring their own bags. For information call: 909.447.7799 or visit: www.tzuchi.us.

Monday, January 22 – the San Bernardino City Unified School District and the Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation will hold a Free Food Distribution from 12:00 to 1:30 p.m. at Jones Elementary School, 700 N. F Street. Food is limited and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis and participants are urged to bring their own bags. For information call: 909.447.7799 or visit: www.tzuchi.us.

Friday, January 26 – San Bernardino Generation Now (SBGN) presents Spirits & Art from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Garcia Center for the Arts, 536 West 11th Street, San Bernardino. This fun event for persons over 21 years of age promotes creativity and social connection. Attendees will be guided by a local artist and provided aprons. Cost of ticket includes painting supplies and canvas. Wine is available for a minimal cost. All proceeds support the Garcia Center.

Saturday, January 27 – Aquinas High School will hold its Annual Fundraiser Derby & Dice Casino Night from 7:00 p.m. to midnight at the National Orange Show Sports Center, 930 S. Arrowhead – Gate 10. For information contact Brandi Williford at 909.886.4659.

Favorite Quote:

“Don’t take anything personally. Nothing others do is because of you. What others say and do is a projection of their own reality, their own dream. When you are immune to the opinions and actions of others, you won’t be the victim of needless suffering.”

-Don Miguel Ruiz