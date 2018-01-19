GC January 18, 2018

Exhibits, Theatre & Seminars, Workshops:

Saturday, January 20 – PoetriIE presents “Sin Filtro: Workshops Readings & Conversations” featuring Luivette Resto and Desiree Zamorano at the Garcia Center for the Arts, 536 W. 11th Street, San Bernardino from from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. This series is made possible through a grant from the California Humanities. This is a free monthly series of of workshops, readings and conversations between writers and the community.

Saturday, January 20 – the Inland Empire Resource Conservation District presents a workshop – Irrigation from Spray to Drip from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Cal State San Bernardino, 5500 University Parkway. This free workshop led by Anita Matlock will provide in-depth and hands-on opportunities for knowledge and ways to decrease your water usage. Plant giveaways will follow the presentation. To RSVP: jorozco@iercd.org For information call: Jasmine Orozco at 909.283.7780.

Monday, January 22 – the Redlands Community Senior Center presents “Dessert & Dialogue” at 12:15 p.m. at the Center, 111 W. Lugonia Ave. Guest speakers from the Yucaipa Historical Society will present a program highlighting the history of Yucaipa from the Native American era to the present. This free program is open to the public after the senior nutritional lunch which is available to all adults for a minimal fee. For information call: 909.798.7579.

Tuesday, January 23 to Friday, January 26 – the San Bernardino City Unified School District will hold a four day Family Leadership Institute from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Hope Church, 6885 Del Rosa Ave. These workshops are designed to train parents/guardians in leadership. The focus is to learn how to motivate and communicate better with your children; become true advocates for your children and their education; and to learn strategies for building relationships with teachers, staff, and administrators. Child care, breakfast and lunch are provided. To register and for information call: Joanny Martinez at 909.550.8008.

Thursday, January 25 to Sunday, February 25 – the Ontario Museum of History & Art, 225 S. Euclid Ave., presents Diversity and Inclusion: The Influence of African-American Art in Southern California. This free admission exhibit highlights the diversity of artistic styles and visions of regional artists and the influence of the raw and expressive beauty of the African American experience. An Exhibit Reception and Artist Talk will be held on Saturday, January 27 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. For information call: 909.395.2510.

Monday, January 27 – the Friends of the San Bernardino Library present “Shamanic Trekker: Journey to the Source” at 2:30 to 5:00 p.m. at the Norman Feldheym Library, 555 W. 6th Street. This documentary film focuses on the source of Shamanism in Peru, the indigenous Q’ero tribe located in the High Andes. This tribe of 600 is the last of the Incas. For information call: 909.381.8251.

Now to February 18 – the Inland Empire Museum of Art, 1334 North Benson Avenue, Upland, presents its exhibition “Moon of Many Pedals”. Featured artists: Sumi Foley, Penny McElroy, Snezana Saraswati Petrovic, and Cindy Rinne who, in their works, capture the essence of change, cycles, pilgrimage, and harmony with all creations done in color, luminance, and texture. There are a variety of scales resembling the waxing, full, waning, and new moon. Pedals fall in strips of silk, layers of images over light, collage of cultures, people in nature, and stories of soothsayers. The exhibit will run until February 18th. For information and for by appointment viewing call: 909.941.3993.

Now – February 10, 2019 – the Los Angeles County Museum’s Autry Museum of the American West presents “La Raza”. This exhibit features more than 200 archived photos from La Raza, the Los Angeles Newspaper Central to the Chicano Rights Movement in the 1960s and 1970s. Between 1967 and 1977, La Raza was witness to and participant in the movement for social justice. The museum is located at 4700 Western Heritage Way in Los Angeles.

Save the Date:

Saturday, January 20 – the Inland Empire Women’s March will be held at 10:00 a.m. at 4050 Main Street, Riverside at the steps of the Historic Courthouse. The focus is to march for Women’s rights, human rights, the rights of others, and the well being of the community.

Saturday, January 20 – the A. K. Smiley Library, 125 W. Vine Street, Redlands will hold its Book & Music Sale in the library’s Assembly Room from 10:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Hardback, paperback, children’s books, CDs, vinyls are available for $1.00 a bag. This is a great opportunity to stock up on books and support the library. Bring your own bag or use one from the library. Memberships for the Friends of the Library are also available.

Sunday, January 21 – the San Bernardino City Unified School District and the Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation will hold a Free Food Distribution from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Indian Springs High School, 650 N. Del Rosa. Food is limited and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis and participants are urged to bring their own bags. For information call: 909.447.7799 or visit: www.tzuchi.us.

Monday, January 22 – the San Bernardino City Unified School District and the Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation will hold a Free Food Distribution from 12:00 to 1:30 p.m. at Jones Elementary School, 700 N. F Street. Food is limited and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis and participants are urged to bring their own bags. For information call: 909.447.7799 or visit: www.tzuchi.us.

Wednesday, January 24 – the Joslyn Center, 21 Grant Street, Redlands presents Life Care Planning as part of its Lunch and Learn Series. Topics of this event include: advance directives, end-of-life decisions, and appointing health care agents as advocates. Pre-registration is required and a vegetarian lunch provided. To register and for information call: 909.798.7550.

Friday, January 26 – San Bernardino Generation Now (SBGN) presents Spirits & Art from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Garcia Center for the Arts, 536 West 11th Street, San Bernardino. This fun event for persons 21 years and older promotes creativity and social connection. Attendees will be guided by a local artist and provided aprons. Cost of ticket includes painting supplies and canvas. Wine is available for a minimal cost. All proceeds support the Garcia Center.

Saturday, January 27 – Aquinas High School will hold its Annual Fundraiser Derby & Dice Casino Night from 7:00 p.m. to midnight at the National Orange Show Sports Center, 930 S. Arrowhead – Gate 10. For information contact Brandi Williford at 909.886.4659.

Saturday, January 27 – the United Pomona Valley M.E.Ch.A Chicano Theatre presents “Los Vendidos”, a play by Luis Valdez. This event is also a Banquet Fundraiser at Bella’s Artes Gallery, 244 S. Gary Ave., Pomona at 5:00 p.m. Organizers hope to raise funds for scholarships and programs for MEChA students.

Saturday, January 27 – Our Lady of Hope-World Youth Day Group is hosting the 1st Clergy vs. Youth Soccer Match at 2:00 p.m. at Aquinas High School, 2772 Sterling Ave., San Bernardino. Proceeds from this event go to funding travel for members of the group to the World Youth Day 2019 in Panama City. Entry is $1.00 with an available snack bar. For information call Anthony Hernandez at 909.800.0194 or Mariela Gonzalez at 909.856.2232.

Saturday, January 27 – the Asian Pacific Lunar Festival of SoCal will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. in Downtown Riverside. Featured are a parade, shows, food and fireworks. This free family friendly event will also have a Children’s Village Petting Zoo and Health Expo. For more information visit: www.LunarFestRiverside.com

Favorite Quote:

“Half a century ago, the amazing courage of Rosa Parks, the visionary leadership of Martin Luther King, and the inspirational actions of the civil rights movement led politicians to write equality into the law and make real the promise of America for all her citizens.”