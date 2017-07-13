GC July 13, 2017

Exhibits, Theatre & Seminars, Workshops:

Tuesdays & Saturdays, July 22, 25, 29, August 1, 5, 8,, 12, 15 and 19 – the Redlands Bowl Summer Music Festival presents Children’s Music Festival Workshops on Tuesdays and Saturdays during the Bowl season for children ages 4 – 12. All workshops are free and an adult must accompany children. The workshops are from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. on Saturdays at the Redlands Community Center, 111 W. Lugonia Ave., and from 3:00 to 3:45 p.m. Tuesdays at the Mission Gables Bowl House, 168 S. Eureka. The children have the opportunity to interact with and learn from professional artists, many of whom perform at the Bowl. No reservations or registration are needed, it’s on a first-come, first-served basis.

Now – July 27 – the Robert and Frances Fullerton Museum of Art (RAFFMA) at California State University, San Bernardino opens the 47th Annual Student Art Exhibition featuring artwork from the next generation of emerging Inland Empire artists. The exhibition demonstrates the art department’s focus on developing emerging artists and designers who are professional, technically skilled, conceptually astute and innovative. For museum hours and other information call: 909.537.3374 or email: dnieto-godinez@csusb.edu or web raffma.csusb.edu

Now – July 31, 2017 – the Robert and Frances Fullerton Museum of Art presents Journey To The Beyond: Ancient Egyptians In The Pursuit Of Eternity at California State University, San Bernardino, 5500 University Parkway. For information on exhibits and hours of operation call: 909.537.7373.

Now – January 7, 2018 – the Sam and Alfreda Maloof Foundation for Arts and Crafts presents New Native: Toward New Mythologies at the Jacobs Education Gallery Center featuring more than 50 works by eleven indigenous artists. According to curator and artist Tony Abeyta (Navajo), “We are exploring ways that traditional forms and practices, iconography and ancestral mythologies influence the expression of contemporary Native artists’ modernity, technology and social priorities.” Featured artists (and tribal affiliations) include: Christi Belcourt (Metis), Gerald Clarke, Jr. (Cahuilla), Craig George (Navajo – Dine), Steven Paul Judd (Kiowa/Choctaw), Monty Little (Dine), Cannupa Hanska Luger (Arikara/Hidatsa/Mandan/Lakota), Kent Monkman (Cree), Cara Romero (Chemehuevi), Diego Romero (Cochiti Pueblo), and Preston Singletary (Tlingit). Admission is free. For information and gallery hours call: 909.980.0412 or visit: malooffoundation.org

Save the Date:

Friday, July 14 – the Redlands Bowl Summer Music Festival presents The Modern Gentlemen at 8:00 p.m. at the Bowl, 25 Grant Street. This all-star group spent over 12 years singing back-up with the legendary Frankie Valli. They perform in the style of classic vocal groups like The Four Freshmen while blending today’s sound. They are known for their high energy, tight dance moves, and harmonic vocals. No admission charge, seating is first-come, first-served. For information on this performance and the whole season call: 909.793.7316 or visit: redlandsbowl.org

Friday, July 14 – the San Bernardino Parks and Recreation Department presents Movies in the Park featuring “Back to the Future” at Wildwood Park, 536 East 40th Street. Movie begins at dusk but kids may enjoy arts/crafts activities prior to the movie. Movie goers are welcome to bring picnic basket/cooler, blankets and lawn chairs. However, no alcohol, umbrellas, pets or glass are allowed. For information call: Matt Douglas 909.880.1362.

Friday, July 14 – Colton Community Services presents Movies in the Park featuring “ Mulan” at Elizabeth Davis Park, 1055 West Laurel Drive. This free community event features food vendors, arts and crafts activities, and fun zone with movie presentation around 8:15 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs. For information call: 909.370.6153.

Friday, July 14 – the State Street Ballet Santa Barbara will sponsor Vamos a Bailar (Let’s Dance) from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. At the Garcia Center for the Arts, 536 West 11th Street, San Bernardino. The program begins with Ballet for Kids and yoga for others, proceeding with hip-hop, salsa, folklorico and other forms of dance. The evening concludes with a dance demonstration by the traveling troupe. Dance instructors and their students are welcome. For information on this family and community friendly event call: 909.888.6400.

Sunday, July 16 – the City of Colton Community Services present Concerts in the Park featuring The BeaTunes: Cosplay Night at Fleming Park, 525 N. La Cadena Drive at 6:30 p.m. Activities start at 5:30 with DJ Services by Carlos Alba Jr. Craft vendors, food and Kids Zone will be available. Concert goers are welcome to bring blankets and lawn chairs. For information call: 909.370.6153.

Sunday, July 16 – the City of Yucaipa presents Sunday at the Park Concerts at Yucaipa Community Park, 34900 Oak Glen Road at 6:30 p.m. This concert features Betamaxx /80’s Tribute. Food vendors and children’s activities are available. Concert goers are encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs and to dress with the theme of the concert. For information call: 909.790.7460.

Sunday, July 16 – the Tzu Chi Foundation partnership with the San Bernardino City Unified School District, Lucky Farms and local community organizations will hold a Free Food Basket Festival from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Indian Springs High School, 650 N. Del Rosa Drive. The Festival is first-come, first-served and features fresh fruit and vegetables. Participants should bring empty bags for the groceries. For information call: 909.213.0515.

Tuesday, July 18 – the Redlands Bowl Summer Music Festival presents The Villalobos Brothers. This leading contemporary Mexican ensemble is known for its original compositions and arrangements, masterful blend and celebration of Mexican folk music with the harmonies of jazz and classical music. There is no admission charge, seating is first-come, first-served. For information on this performance and the season call: 909.793.7316 or visit: redlandsbowl.org

Wednesday, July 19 – California State University, San Bernardino presents Free Summer Wednesday Concerts featuring the Los Angeles-based Eagles Tribute Band Desperado from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Lower Commons patio area. There will be concession stands and concert goers are welcome to bring picnic baskets, blankets and lawn chairs. There is complimentary parking in Lot D. It is also an opportunity for the community to donate to the university’s food pantry, The Den, by donating a non-perishable food item. For information call: 909.537.7360.

Thursday, July 20 – the Pfau Library in cooperation with the Associated Students at California State University, San Bernardino presents Free Summer Movies Series featuring “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”. This free family and community event kicks off with free popcorn at 6:00 p.m. and features food concessions with tacos, nachos, quesadillas, snow cones, drinks and more. Movie starts around 8:00 p.m. and attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and lawns chairs which will be allowed in the grass area. Complimentary parking is available in Lot D. For information contact: Robie Madrigal at 909.537.5104 or email rmadrigal@csusb.edu

Friday, July 21 – Colton Community Services presents Movies in the Park featuring “The Jungle Book – Live Action” at Fleming Park, 525 N. La Cadena Drive. This free community event features food vendors, arts and crafts activities and fun zone with movie presentation around 8:15 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs. For information call: 909.370.6153.

Friday, July 21 – the Redlands Bowl Summer Music Festival presents Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Bluegrass Band at the Bowl, 25 Grant Street. These four very different musicians will perform the Beatles tunes shaken up with infusions of bluegrass and jazz and topped off with a classical twist. Their repertoire include new and innovative takes on songs like … “Here Comes the Sun,” “Eleanor Rigby,” Come Together,” and many more. There is no admission charge, seating is first-come, first-served. For information on this performance and the whole season call: 909.793.7316 or visit: redlandsbowl.org

Friday, July 21 – the San Bernardino Parks and Recreation Department presents Movies in the Park featuring “Rogue One” at Bryce E. Hanes Park, 900 North E Street. Movie begins at dusk but kids may enjoy arts and crafts activities prior to the movie. Movie goers are welcome to bring picnic basket/coolers, blankets and lawn chairs. However, no alcohol, umbrellas, pets or glass are allowed. For information call: Matt Douglas 909.880.1362.

Favorite Quote:

“I cannot say this too strongly: Do not compare yourselves to others. Be true to who you are, and continue to learn with all your might.”

Daisaku Ikeda

To submit an event or information for Gloria’s Corner please email gloharrison@me.com.

Deadline is Friday at noon each week.