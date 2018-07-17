GC July 19, 2018

Local Advertisement

Workshop:

Saturday, July 30 – the UC Master Gardener San Bernardino County Chapter and the Citrus Pest Disease Prevention Program is hosting a free workshop for small citrus growers and homeowners with back yard citrus trees on the Asian citrus psyllium and Huanglongbing disease from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the Redlands Community Center, 111 W. Lugonia. The Asian citrus psyllium is a pest that can carry Huanglongbing (HLB). HLB has been found in more than 600 residential citrus tree and threatens San Bernardino county citrus. This workshop will provide information management practices to prevent the spread of the pest and details on current quarantine zones. Information is available at CaliforniaCitrusThreat.org.

Summer Reading Program:

Now – Thursday, August 2 – The Young Readers Room presents the Battle of the Bands as part of the 2018 Summer Reading Program, open to all teen bands (grades 9-12) who are residents of Redlands. This event features a Band-Off with a grand prize of $100. Registration deadline is Wednesday, June 27. Applications and rules for entrants are available at the Young Readers Room at the A.K. Smiley Library, 125 W. Vine Street. The final Band-Off will be held on Tuesday, July 31 at 2:00 p.m. at the Redlands Bowl in Smiley Park. For information call (909) 798-7565.

Exhibits:

Now to July 25 – Inlandia presents poems and art from the Inlandia Workshop Series: Voices Against Violence Exhibit at the Garcia Center for the Arts, 536 W. 11th Street, San Bernardino. This interactive exhibit is open during the hours that the Garcia Center is open. For information call (909) 888-6400.

Now – Tuesday, July 31 – the Robert and Frances Fullerton Museum of Art (RAFFMA) at Cal State San Bernardino presents the 49th Annual Student Art Exhibition, which features artwork from the next generation of emerging Inland Empire artists. General admission is free although donations are accepted. The RAFFMA Gallery is open 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday – Thursday. For information (909) 537-7373 or visit RAFFMA.csusb.edu.

Save the Date:

Friday, July 20 – the City of Rialto Community Services presents Movies in the Park: Shark Tale at Tom Sawyer Pool, 152 E. San Bernardino Ave from 7:00 to 10:30 p.m. Family fun activities start at 7:00 p.m. with movie at 8:00 p.m. Attendees at this free event are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs. For information call (909) 421-4949.

Friday, July 20 – Colton Community Services presents Colton Street Fair & Concerts 2018: The Beatunes, a Beatles Tribute band, from 6:00 to 9:30 p.m. at Fleming Park, 525 N. La Cadena Drive. This free event features food, vendors, Kids Zone, music, Old School Mobile DJ and a Beer Garden. For information call (909) 370-6153 or visit www.coltonca.gov.

Saturday, July 21 – the Colton Woman’s Club presents “Christmas in July” from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Colton Woman’s Club, 495 N. 7th Street. Featured are merchandise vendors, raffles and bake sale. For information call Laurie (951) 505-1489.

Saturday, July 21 – the Santa Fe Depot Centennial Celebration will take place at the Historic Santa Fe Depot, 1170 W. 3rd Street, San Bernardino from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Festivities begin with a 10:00 a.m. dedication of the Centennial Monument followed by Depot and Museum Open House. In addition there will be antique rail cars on display, as well as a classic car show, food trucks, and family fun. For information call (909) 888-3634 or visit sbdepotmuseum.com.

Saturday, July 21 – the California Turtle and Tortoise Club presents a Free Turtle Show from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Redlands Senior Citizen Center, 111 Lugonia Ave. This free educational event features live turtle/tortoise exhibits, adoption information, turtle boutique and raffle table, turtle care information and fun for the family.

Saturday, July 21 – PoetrIE presents “Sin Filtro: Workshops, Readings & Conversations” from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Garcia Center for the Arts, 536 W. 11th Street, San Bernardino. This free workshop, readings and conversations between writers and the community is made possible through support of the California Humanities and begins with a 5:00 p.m. workshop followed by Reading & Conversation at 6:00 p.m. Featured writers are Sonia Gutierrez and Rocio Carlos. For information call (909) 888-6400.

Saturday, July 21 – Colton Community Services presents Movies in the Park: Cars 3 at Cesar Chavez Park, 600 Colton Ave. The movie starts around 8:15. Attendees are encouraged to bring snacks, lawn chairs and blankets. For information call (909) 370-6153.

Saturday, July 21 – the Center for Employment Training will present CET Colton’s 2018 “Open House” and Mini-Resource Fair at the facility, 1099 N. Pepper Ave. from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. For information call (909) 478-3818 or email mosesr@cet2000.org.

Sunday, July 22 – the City of Yucaipa presents Yucaipa Summer Concert Series: Escape, a Journey Tribute band, at the Yucaipa Community Park Amphitheater, 34900 Oak Glen Road from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. This event features food and merchandise vendors, kids activities and live music. For information call (909) 790-7460.

Wednesday, July 25- California State University, San Bernardino, 5500 University Parkway, presents Free Summer Concert Series: Renee Rojanaro & After Dark, classic rock and feel good dance music. Show takes place outside on the Lower Commons Patio from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. Admission is free and parking is complimentary in Lot D. There will be concession stands and attendees are welcome to bring their own picnic baskets, lawn chairs, and blankets. For information call (909) 537-7360.

Thursday, July 26 – the Rialto Unified School District presents Keeping Our Students Safe & Healthy from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Chavez/Huerta Center for Education, 324 N. Palm Ave. This event will feature K-9 Search Demonstration, Earthquake Simulator, Safe Routes to School Demo, School Lockdown Scenario and more. There will also be Big smiles Dental Screenings, Colgate Dental Screening, free physical and dental exams, immunizations for Kinder, 1st & 7th grades only, and physicals for Kinder and first grade only. There are limitations to the number of screenings and if a student qualifies, appointments are encouraged. To make an appointment call (909) 872-4300. For general information call Carla Rucker at (909) 421-7609 or email cricker@rialto.k12.ca.us.

Thursday, July 26 – the John M. Pfau Library at Cal State San Bernardino presents Summer Movie Night: Wonder Woman at the Library Lawn Area with movie starting at approximately 8:00 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket, family and friends and enjoy the movie. Free parking is available in Lot D. To help students attendees are asked to consider bringing a non-perishable food item for the CSUSB Food Pantry. For information contact Robie Madrigal at (909) 537-5104 or email rmadrigal@csusb.edu.

Thursday, July 26 – Sunday, July 29 – the Redlands Bowl Summer Music Festival presents Disney’s Beauty and the Beast: The Broadway Musical. All performances start at 8:00 p.m. at the Bowl, 25 Grant Street. All concerts are first-come, first-served seating. This Broadway modern version of classic fairy tale includes all the songs from the Disney movie plus new songs. There will be a public dress rehearsal on Tuesday, July 25 at p.m. For information call (909) 793-7316 or visit info@redlandsbowl.org.

Friday, July 27 – the City of Rialto Community Services presents Movies in the Park: The Sandlot at Bud Bender Park, 235 N. Lilac Ave from 7:00 to 10:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs to this free event. Activities start at 7:00 p.m. with movie at 8:00 p.m. For information call (909) 421-4949.

Friday, July 27 – Friends of The Center for Individual Development (CID) presents its 31st Annual Grapes and Gourmet from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the San Bernardino International Airport, 1601 E. 3rd Street. This event features local wineries, restaurants, and breweries who will provide tastings of their products. The event is to bring awareness to the CID. In addition, 70 gift baskets will be up for silent and live auctions. For tickets visit squareup.com.

Friday, July 27 – Colton Community Services presents Colton Street Fair & Concerts 2018: The Flamingo Band from 6:00 to 9:30 p.m. at Fleming Park, 525 N. La Cadena Drive. This free event features food, vendors, music, Kids Zone, Old School Mobile DJ and a Beer Garden. For information call (909) 370-6153 or visit www.coltonca.gov.

Saturday, July 28 – Colton Community Services presents Movies in the Park: The Incredibles at Fleming Park, 525 N. La Cadena Drive. Movie starts around 8:15 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring snacks, lawn chairs and blankets. For information call (909) 370-6153.

Quote of the Week:

“The U.S. Immigration laws are bad – really bad. I’d say treatment of immigrants is one of the greatest injustices done in our government’s name.”

Bill Gates