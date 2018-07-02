GC July 5, 2018

Local Advertisement

Summer Reading Program:

Now – Thursday, August 2 – The Young Readers Room presents the Battle of the Bands as part of the 2018 Summer Reading Program. Open to all teen bands (grades 9-12) who are residents of Redlands. This event features a Band-Off with a grand prize of $100. Registration deadline is Wednesday, June 27. Applications and rules for entrants are available at the Young Readers Room at the A.K. Smiley Library, 125 W. Vine Street. The first Band-Off is scheduled for July 10, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at the Contemporary Club with a final Band-Off on Tuesday, July 31 at 2:00 p.m. at the Redlands Bowl in Smiley Park. For information call (909) 798-7565.

Exhibits:

Now – Tuesday, July 31 – the Robert and Frances Fullerton Museum of Art (RAFFMA) at Cal State San Bernardino presents the 49th Annual Student Art Exhibition, which features artwork from the next generation of emerging Inland Empire artists. General admission is free although donations are accepted. The RAFFMA Gallery is open 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday – Thursday. For information (909) 537-7373 or visit RAFFMA.csusb.edu.

Now – Sunday, November 4 – the Riverside Art Museum (RAM) presents 4 Threads: New Work, an exploration of the contemporary Chicano experience. This exhibit features the work of Jaime Chavez, Gerardo Monterrubio, Jaime Munoz, and Jaime “GERMS” Zacarias. These talented and acclaimed artists share the exuberance, richness, and pathos of their complex cultural identity. Each brings their own perspective and personal exploration of their community: Jaime Munoz, Mesoamerican imagery; Jaime Chavez, Cholo styles of the 70’s and 80’s; Jaime Zacarias, cleverly stylized Lucha Squids; and Gerardo Monterrubio, clay vessels that combine the elements of Mexican mural painting with his artist beginnings as a graffiti artist. RAM is located at 3425 Mission Inn. Ave. For information call (909) 664-7111 or visit riversideartmuseum.org.

Now – December 11 – the California State University San Bernardino Anthropology Dept. presents “InlDignity” an exhibit aimed at exploring and dismantling intolerance through the experiences of Inland Empire residents. In/Dignity takes its title from a double entendre simultaneously reading as a single word – indignity – and two separate words – in dignity. These two meanings capture precisely what the exhibit examines: experiences with oppression, discrimination, bigotry, exclusion, stigma, and prejudice, and simultaneously the pride and self-respect that is necessary for everyone facing injustice. The Museum is located in the university’s College of Social and Behavioral Sciences building’s third floor, room SB-306. The Museum is open 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday-Friday. For information and to arrange tours call the museum director at (909) 537-5505 or visit: https://csbs.csusb.edu/anthropolgy-museum. Admission is free, parking is $6.00.

Now to December 30 – the Riverside Art Museum, 3425 Mission Inn Ave. presents Jaime Guerrero l Contemporary Relics: A Tribute to the Makers. This exhibit by the glass sculptor gives museum visitors a glimpse into early Mesoamerican life and art. This exhibit is part of The Cheech @RAM series of exhibits leading to the opening of The Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Arts, Culture & Industry In 2020. For information visit: www.RiversideArtMuseum.org.

Save the Date:

Friday, July 6 – the Redlands Bowl Summer Music Festival presents Navy Band Southwest at 8:00 p.m. at the Bowl, 25 Grant Street. Navy Band Southwest, one of the oldest continuing musical organizations, serves as the musical ambassador for the Commander, Navy Region Southwest and is located onboard Naval Base San Diego. Under the direction of Lieutenant Jane E. Hoffman the program will include patriotic music, pop favorites and the swing sounds of Big Band. Admission is free and seating is on a first-come, first- served basis. For program information call (909)793-7316 or visit info@redlandsbowl.org.

Saturday, July 7 – the Redlands Bowl Summer Music Festival presents Guatemalan Folkloric Ballet at 8:00 p.m. at the Bowl, 25 Grant Street. This program is possible through the partnership of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Guatemala. This mesmerizing ensemble will bring to life the history of Guatemala through colorful dance, music and narrative. Admission is free and seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. For program information call (909) 793-7316 or visit info@redlandsbowl.org.

Sunday, July 8- Sinfonia Mexicana presents Mariachi Youth Academy Tribute Concert: Celebrating Music Education at 3 :00 p.m. at the Sturges Center for the Fine Arts, 780 N. E Street, San Bernardino. This event features guest artist Stephanie Amaro, Sinfonia Mexicana Mariachi Youth Academy, Mariachi Voces De Jalisco and the Ballet Folklorico Flores del Desierto. For ticket information call(909) 884-3228 or visit the ticket office at the California Theatre Office, 562 W. 4th Street between 12:00 to 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, July 8 – the City of Yucaipa Community Services Department presents Concerts in the Park: The Answer (Classic Rock) at Yucaipa Community Park, 34900 Oak Glen Road from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. This free family friendly event will be held in the park’s Amphitheater where attendees can enjoy food and merchandise vendors, kids activities and live music. For information call (909) 790-7460.

Tuesday, July 10 – the Redlands Bowl Summer Music Festival presents The Modern Gentlemen at 8:00 p.m. at the Bowl, 25 Grant Street. This all-star vocal group spent 12 years singing back-up with the legendary Frankie Valli, combining the stylings of classic vocal groups like The Four Freshmen and The Hi-Lo’s while blending today’s sounds. Their performance is high energy, tight dance moves and spot-on vocals with harmonic perfection. Admission is free and seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. For information call (909) 793-7316 or visit info@redlandsbowl.org.

Thursday, July 11 – California State University, San Bernardino will host free Wednesday concerts beginning on July 5 with Latin Society from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. in the Lower Commons. Parking is complementary in Lot D. There will be concession stands, attendees can bring their own picnic baskets, lawn chairs and blankets. For information call (909) 537-7360.

Thursday, July 12 – the John M. Pfau Library at California State University, San Bernardino presents Summer Movie Night: Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle at the Library Lawn Area at 8:00 p.m. This free event is open to the public but a donation of a Non-Perishable food item is welcomed to support the CSUSB Den Food Pantry. Attendees are urged to bring blankets and there is free parking in Lot D. For information call (909) 537-5104 or email rmadrigal@csusb.edu.

Friday, July 13 – the City of Rialto Community Services presents Movies in the Park: Coco at Margaret Todd Park, 201 N. Willow Park. This free admission event is from 7:00 to 10:30 p.m. Blankets, jackets and lawn chairs are suggested for participants. For information call (909) 421-4949.

Friday, July 13 – the City of San Bernardino Park’s, Recreation & Community Services presents SB Movies in the Park: Coco from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m. at Nunez Park, 1717 W. 5th Street. Activities begin at 6:00 p.m. with movie at dusk. Participants to this free event are encouraged to bring blankets, jackets and lawn chairs. For information call (909) 384-5233.

Friday, July 13 – the Redlands Bowl Summer Festival Music Festival presents Branson On The Road at 8:00 p.m. at the Bowl, 25 Grant Street. This well known group brings together a mandolin, banjo, guitar, upright slap bass, rhinestone costumes, hilarious comedy and great classic country bluegrass, rockabilly, and gospel music. Admission is free and seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. For information call (909) 793-7316 or visit info@redlandsbowl.org.

Saturday, July 14 – the City of Colton Community Services Department presents Movies in the Park ~ Coco at Fleming Park, 535 N. La Cadena Dr. from 8:00 to 10:00 p.m. The show starts around 8:15 but activities and food are available. This event is free for everyone. For information call (909) 370-5099.

