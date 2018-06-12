GC June 14, 2018

Local Advertisement

Exhibits:

Monday, June 18 – Tuesday, July 31 – the Robert and Frances Fullerton Museum of Art (RAFFMA) at Cal State San Bernardino presents the 49th Annual Student Art Exhibition, which features artwork from the next generation of emerging Inland Empire artists. An awards ceremony will be held on Friday, June 15 from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. followed by a public reception from 7:00 to 9:30 p.m. General admission is free although donations are accepted. The RAFFMA Gallery is open 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday – Thursday. For information (909) 537-7373 or visit RAFFMA.csusb.edu.

Now – Sunday, November 4 – the Riverside Art Museum (RAM) presents the 4 Threads: New Work, an exploration of the contemporary Chicano experience. This exhibit features the work of Jaime Chavez, Gerardo Monterrubio, Jaime Munoz, and Jaime “GERMS” Zacarias. These talented and acclaimed artists share the exuberance, richness, and pathos of their complex cultural identity. Each brings their own perspective and personal exploration of their community: Jaime Munoz, Mesoamerican imagery; Jaime Chavez, Cholo styles of the 70’s and 80’s; Jaime Zacarias, cleverly stylized Lucha Squids; and Gerardo Monterrubio, clay vessels that combine the elements of Mexican mural painting with his artist beginnings as a graffiti artist. RAM is located at 3425 Mission Inn. Ave. For information call (909) 664-7111 or visit riversideartmuseum.org.

Now – December 11 – the California State University San Bernardino Anthropology Dept. presents “InlDignity” an exhibit aimed at exploring and dismantling intolerance through the experiences of Inland Empire residents. In/Dignity takes its title from a double entendre simultaneously reading as a single word – indignity – and two separate words – in dignity. These two meanings capture precisely what the exhibit examines: experiences with oppression, discrimination, bigotry, exclusion, stigma, and prejudice, and simultaneously the pride and self-respect that is necessary for everyone facing injustice. The Museum is located in the university’s College of Social and Behavioral Sciences building’s third floor, room SB-306. The Museum is open 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday-Friday. For information and to arrange tours call the museum director at (909) 537-5505 or visit: https://csbs.csusb.edu/anthropolgy-museum. Admission is free, parking is $6.00.

Now to December 30 – the Riverside Art Museum, 3425 Mission Inn Ave. presents Jaime Guerrero l Contemporary Relics: A Tribute to the Makers. This exhibit by the glass sculptor gives museum visitors a glimpse into early Mesoamerican life and art. This exhibit is part of The Cheech @RAM series of exhibits leading to the opening of The Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Arts, Culture & Industry In 2020. For information visit: www.RiversideArtMuseum.org.

Save the Date:

Friday, June 15 – the Rialto Community Services Department presents Movies in the Park: Ninjago from 7:00 to 10:30 p.m. with movie starting at 8:00 p.m. at Frisbie Park, 1901 N. Acacia Ave. Admission is free and attendees are encouraged to bring blankets, jackets, and lawn chairs. For information call (909) 421-4949.

Friday, June 15 – Lutheran Church of Our Savior, 5050 N. Sierra Way, presents Free Summer Film Fest – Paddington 2 at 7:00 p.m. with activities for children followed by a free outdoor family-friendly movie at 8:15 p.m. Attendees are urged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. Refreshments are available at reasonable prices. For information call (909) 882-5013.

Saturday, June 16 – Mountain Grove at Citrus Plaza, 27511 San Bernardino Ave, Redlands presents Summer Concert Series: Turn the Page – a Tribute to Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. This is a free, family-friendly live concert. Parking is available through the complex, lawn chairs are permitted, but no alcohol. For information on the band visit http://turnthepageonline.com/.

Saturday, June 16 – the San Bernardino Juneteenth Festival will be held at Anne Shirrells Park on 1367 N. California Street from 12:00 to 5:00 p.m. This free family-friendly event features free food and beverages for all attendees, live entertainment, kid activities with games and prizes, vendors and service information booths.

Saturday, June 16 – First Unity in the Community in Partnership with the City of Redlands presents Redlands Juneteenth Celebration – Celebrating Our City Roots from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Israel Beal Park, at Riverview Drive & Colorado Streets. This family-friendly event features food, entertainment, vendors, activities for children & youth and more.

Saturday, June 16 – the City of San Bernardino Parks, Recreation & Community Service Department presents SB Movies in the Park – Jumanji from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m. at Wildwood Park, 536 E. 40th Street. Family activities start at 6:00 p.m. with movie starting at dusk. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs, blankets, and food. For information call (909) 384-5233.

Sunday, June 17 – Father’s Day

Sunday, June 17 – the Tzu Chi Mobile Food Pantry will hold a Free Food Distribution from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Indian Springs High School, 650 Del Rosa Drive, San Bernardino. Fresh fruit and vegetables are included in the distribution which is on a first-come, first-served basis. Participants are urged to bring their own shopping bags. For information call the Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation at (909) 447-7799 x 455 or visit: www.tzuchi.us.

Monday, June 18 – the Tzu Mobile Food Pantry will hold a Free Food Distribution from 12:00 to 1:30 p.m. at Jones Elementary School, 700 North F Street, San Bernardino. Fresh fruit and vegetables are included in the distribution which is on a first-come, first-served basis. Participants are urged to bring their own shopping bags. For information call the Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation at 909.447.7799 x 455 or visit: www.tzuchi.us.

Tuesday, June 19 – Paul Stein, violinist with the Los Angeles Philharmonic will perform romantic melodies and great American music, ragtime at 6:00 p.m. at the A.K. Smiley Library Assembly Room, 125 W. Vine Street, Redlands. Stein, a member of the Los Angeles Philharmonic for 36 years, has an impressive musical experience as soloist, teacher, director, blogger with many performances on YouTube. For information on Paul Stein visit www.chambermusicexpress.com.

Thursday, June 21 – First Day of Summer

Friday, June 22 – Lutheran Church of Our Savior, 5050 N. Sierra Way, presents Free Summer Film Fest – Wonder. Activities for children start at 7:00 p.m. with movie at 8:15 p.m. Attendees are urged to bring lawn chairs, blankets. A concession stand is available. For information call (909) 882-5013.

Friday, June 22 – the Rialto Community Services Department presents Movies in the Park – Thor: Ragnarok at Tom Sawyer Pool, 152 E. San Bernardino Ave. Activities start at 7:00 p.m. with movie at 8:00 p.m. Admission is free and attendees are urged to bring lawn chairs, blankets and jackets. For information call (909) 421-4949.

Friday, June 22 – Redlands Quality of Life Department presents Surfin’ State Street from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. on East State Street, Downtown Redlands. This free family-friendly event features muscle cars, street rods, classics and pre-73, antiques, and special interest cars. Free onsite registration and trophies will be awarded. No works in progress, please. Attendees will enjoy live music. For information call (909) 798-7655 or visit www.cityofredlands.org

Friday, June 22 – SB Generation Now presents Spirits & Arts at the Garcia Center for the Arts, 536 W. 11th Street, San Bernardino at 6:00 p.m. Both experienced and inexperienced painters are invited. The $20 fee includes all supplies, plus appetizers. To reserve a space visit EvenBrite or call Crystal Ramirez at (909) 265-2939.

Saturday, June 23 – Mountain Grove at Citrus Plaza, 27511 San Bernardino Ave., Redlands presents Summer Concert Series: Wanted – Performing the music of Bon Jovi from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. This a free, family friendly live concert. Parking is available throughout the complex and attendees may bring lawn chairs but no alcohol is permitted. For information on the band visit www.wantedtribute.com.

Tuesday, June 26 – the Grand Finals of the Redlands Bowl Young Artists Concert Competition will be held from 8:00 to 10:30 p.m. at the Redlands Bowl, 25 Grant Street. Featured are five performances from the talented finalists chosen through a rigorous selection process prior to the concert and the winners will be announced at the concert. The concert will end with a performance from world-class musician John Jorgenson, a past Redlands Bowl Young Artist Competition winner and Grammy-winning guitarist. For information call (909) 793-7316 or email info@redlandsbowl.org.

Quote of the Week:

“My father said there were two kinds of people in the world: givers and takers. The takers may eat better, but the givers sleep better.”

– Marlo Thomas