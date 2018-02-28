GC March 1st, 2018

Saturday, March 3 – the Inland Empire Resource Conservation District presents the Incentives Fair at the San Bernardino Valley Water Conservation Demonstration Garden at California State University of San Bernardino’s Campus, 5500 University Parkway, Lot G from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Staff will be on-hand at the entrance of the garden to guide the way to the workshop. This event will feature information about incentives offered by local water providers including money-saving rebates, a question-and-answer session with University of California Cooperative Extension Master Gardeners and a Prize raffle. To RSVP to ensure appropriate amount of giveaways and to receive a code for free parking contact: jcastillo@iercd.org or call: 909.799.7407.

March 5, 12 and 19; April 2, 9, and 16 – AARP Tax Aide will provide free tax preparation from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. to all seniors by appointment only at the Joslyn Center, 21 Grant Street, Redlands. For information and to make an appointment call 909.798.7550.

March 7, 14, 21 and 28; April 4 and 11 – AARP Tax Aide will provide free tax preparation to all seniors by appointment only from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Redlands Community Center, 111 W. Lugonia. For information and to make an appointment call: 909.798.7579.

Friday, March 9 – Jamie Beck, former career counselor with vast experience in family work, presents Employment Bootcamp from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the A. K. Smiley Library Assembly Room, 125 W. Vine Street, Redlands. This four-hour interactive workshop targets everyone from recent graduates to mid-career hangers, as well as those who have been laid off, downsized or are returning to the workforce. No reservations are required for this free event but attendees are encouraged to arrive early due to limited space.

Tuesday, March 13 – the Redlands Community Senior Center, 111 W. Lugonia, will hold a workshop on The Essentials of Mental Wellness at noon. Led by Margaret Yau, a volunteer community health worker, this free workshop will discuss mental health recognition and explanations, signs and symptoms of mental illness, and information of local resources. For information call: 909.798.7579.

Theatre:

Now to March 25 – LifeHouse Theater, 1135 Church Street, Redlands, presents the musical “The Snow Queen: A Frozen Fairytale”. Performances of the classic Hans Christian Andersen story are Friday’s at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays at 2:15 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2:15 p.m. tickets may be purchased by calling 909.335.3037 or online at boxoffice.lifehousetheater.com.

Exhibits:

Now – May 19 – the Robert and Frances Fullerton Museum of Art ( RAFFMA) at Cal State San Bernardino presents “All Too Human: The Art of Mark Strickland”. The exhibit will feature emotional and moving artwork highlighting Strickland’s longtime exploration of the human condition. In conjunction with the exhibition, an Artist Talk is slated for Thursday, April 19 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and will include a mix of music, discussion and live painting. For information call 909.537.3373 or email smaclean@csusb.edu.

Now to March 4 – the Riverside Art Museum (RAM) presents Chicano artist Rogelio Gutierrez l Una Noche Chicano: Novelas, Peliculas, Chocolate y Avena. Although this exhibition is laced with Mexican/Chicano symbolism and imagery like frijol pots, huaraches, and the Virgin de Guadalupe, Gutierrez’s work points to the similarities that people from this country share as they establish a place they call home. RAM is located at 3425 Mission Inn Ave, Riverside. For information call: 951.684.7111 or info@riversideartmuseum.org.

Now to March 4 – the Ontario Museum of History & Art, 225 S. Euclid Ave, presents Lunar New Year: Blossoms of Spring exhibit showcasing Chinese calligraphy and brush painting of the multiethnic group Sea of Ink Society in honor of the Lunar New Year, a celebration of life. The exhibit is curated by Shantien Tom Chow. There will also be a workshop on Chinese Calligraphy on Saturday, February 24 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Reservations are required for this free workshop as space is limited. For information call: 909.395.2510 or email: museuminfo@ontarioca.gov or visit: www.ontarioca.gov/museum.

Now – December 11, 2018 – the California State University San Bernardino Anthropology presents “InlDignity” an exhibit aimed at exploring and dismantling intolerance through the experiences of Inland Empire residents. In/Dignity takes its title from a double entendre simultaneously reading as a single word – indignity – and two separate words – in dignity. These two meanings capture precisely what the exhibit examines: experiences with oppression, discrimination, bigotry, exclusion, stigma, and prejudice, and simultaneously the pride and self-respect that is necessary for everyone facing injustice. The Museum is located in the university’s College of Social and Behavioral Sciences building’s third floor, room SB-306. The Museum is open 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday-Friday. For information and to arrange tours call the museum director at 909.537.5505 or visit: https://csbs.csusb.edu/anthropolgy-museum. Admission is free, parking is $6.00.

Now to December 30, 2018 – the Riverside Art Museum, 3425 Mission Inn Ave, presents Jaime Guerrero l Contemporary Relics: A Tribute to the Makers. This exhibit by glass sculptor gives museum visitors a glimpse into early Mesoamerican life and art. This exhibit is part of The Cheech @RAM series of exhibits leading to the opening of The Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Arts, Culture & Industry In 2020. For information visit: www.RiversideArtMuseum.org.

March 1 to March 31, 2018 – Women’s History Month

Save the Date:

Saturday, March 3 – the Annual State of Women event will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 1685 W. Baseline Rd., Rialto. This National Women’s History Event is entitled Nevertheless She Persisted: Honoring Women Who Fight All Forms of Discrimination Against Women. Join Rialto Mayor Deborah Robertson in recognizing and celebrating dynamic women who represent the community. The program includes the awarding of the 2018 Jews Award, vendors, food and basket raffles. For information call the Rialto City Clerk’s office: 909.820.-2519 or visit WomensEvent@rialtoca.gov.

Saturday, March 3 – the City of Grand Terrace, Friends of Blue Mountain and the Sierra Club will host the 11th Annual Walk On Blue Mountain from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the corner of Palm Drive and Honey Hill Drive. This event is part the city’s 40th Anniversary celebration. Attendees of the hike must head up the Blue Mountain no later than 10:30 a.m. and must head back by 12:30 p.m. Food and shaved ice will be available for purchase with proceeds to benefit scholarship funds for college bound graduating seniors from Grand Terrace High. For information call: 909.824.6621.

Wednesday, March 7 – the San Bernardino Valley College Arts, Lectures & Diversity Committee present Dolores Huerta: Si Se Puede from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m. at the SBVC Auditorium, 701 S. Mount Vernon Ave. Ms. Huerta, an American labor leader and civil rights activist, will address the campus followed by a meet-and-greet. Parking and admission is free.

Saturday, March 10 – the Rialto Police Benefit Association presents its Annual Police Officer Memorial 5K Walk/Run from 8:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the Police Department, 128 N. Willow Ave. for tickets visit: my.racewire.com

Saturday, March 10 – the Mojave Narrows Regional Park will hold a Trout Derby for all ages from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Gates open at 6:00 a.m. There is a person fee plus vehicle fee and those 16 and older must have a CA State Fishing License. Over $1,000 in cash and prizes for the top 25 weighing trout. For information call: 909.387.2757.

Favorite Quote:

“The women whom I love and admire for their strength and grace did not get that way because shit worked out. They got that way because shit went wrong and they handled it. They handled it in a thousand different ways on a thousand different days, but they handled it. Those women are my superheroes.”

-Elizabeth Gilbert