GC May 10, 2018

Circus:

Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, May 11- 20 – the Redlands Family YMCA, 500 E. Citrus, presents the 78th Performing Season of The Great All American Youth Circus, the oldest community circus in the world. Performances are at 7:00 p.m. on Fridays, 5:00 p.m. on Saturdays, and 3:00 p.m. on Sundays. For ticket information call (909) 798-9622 or www.ymcaeastvalley.org.

Workshops:

Saturday, May 12 – the Fallen Fruit Collaborative presents a free Fruit Tree Adoption and a Magazine workshop from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. in the lobby of the Feldheym Library, 555 West 6th Street, San Bernardino. The workshop will feature the creation of cut-out collages, hand-made graphics, and illustrations for short written text. Original artwork and current event commentary are welcomed. Facilitating the workshop are Uncle Bacon (Bob Hutton) and Inlandia Poet Laureate Nikia Chaney. The fruit tree adoption program strives to transform neighborhoods by encouraging the planting of fruit trees next to sidewalks to share, thereby creating a real living fruit orchard. For information call (909) 381-8238 or visit www.SBPL.org.

Saturday, May 19 – Arts Collection with Fallen Fruit San Bernardino present a Zine (Magazine) workshop and The Endless Orchard event “Plant the Perimeter” tree planting at the Garcia Center for the Arts, 536 West 11th Street from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. The zine workshop will result in the creation of a Fallen Fruit San Bernardino Magazine celebrating the countywide community. Inlandia Printmaker Bob Horton and Inlandia Poet Laureate Nikia Chaney will guide participants. The planting of twelve trees on the grounds of the Garcia Center will be the anchor for a map for future planting in the community.

Saturday, May 19 – PoetrIE presents Sin Filtro: Workshops, Readings, & Conversations at the Garcia Center for the Arts, 536 West 11th Street, San Bernardino. The workshop starts at 5:00 p.m. with Vanessa Angelica Villarreal, author of the collection Beast Meridian, winner of the John A. Robertson Award for Best First Book of Poetry from the Texas Institute of Letters. Reading & Conversation begin at 6:00 p.m. with Natalie GrahamCave Canem Poetry Prize. For information visit PoetrIE PoetrIE.org contact infoopoetrie@gmail.com.

Theatre:

Now – May 13 – LifeHouse Theatre, 1135 Church Street, Redlands, presents “Joseph.” This musical blends drama and adventure in a story of faith and love that overcomes murder, betrayal and slavery. Performances on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., with 2:15 p.m. performances on Saturdays and Sundays. For ticket information call: (909) 335-3037 or visit: lifehousetheater.com.

Exhibits:

Now – May 19 – the Robert and Frances Fullerton Museum of Art (RAFFMA) at Cal State San Bernardino presents “All Too Human: The Art of Mark Strickland”. The exhibit will feature emotional and moving artwork highlighting Strickland’s longtime exploration of the human condition. In conjunction with the exhibition, an Artist Talk is slated for Thursday, April 19 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and will include a mix of music, discussion and live painting. For information call (909) 537-3373 or email smaclean@csusb.edu.

Now – December 11 – the California State University San Bernardino Anthropology Dept. presents “InlDignity” an exhibit aimed at exploring and dismantling intolerance through the experiences of Inland Empire residents. In/Dignity takes its title from a double entendre simultaneously reading as a single word – indignity – and two separate words – in dignity. These two meanings capture precisely what the exhibit examines: experiences with oppression, discrimination, bigotry, exclusion, stigma, and prejudice, and simultaneously the pride and self-respect that is necessary for everyone facing injustice. The Museum is located in the university’s College of Social and Behavioral Sciences building’s third floor, room SB-306. The Museum is open 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday-Friday. For information and to arrange tours call the museum director at (909) 537-5505 or visit: https://csbs.csusb.edu/anthropolgy-museum. Admission is free, parking is $6.00.

Save the Date:

Friday, May 11 – the 1st Annual Pacific Islander High School Grad Recognition Ceremony will be held from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. at the San Bernardino Valley College Greek Theater, 701 South Mount Vernon Ave. For student registration: http://bit.ly/IEIslandGrad. All Pacific Islander high school students (Polynesian, Micronesian, Melanesian, and Filipinos who associate with being Pacific Islander) in the Inland Empire are welcomed.

Saturday, May 12 – the Humane Society of San Bernardino Valley (HSSBV) with sponsor San Manuel Band of Mission Indians present the Annual Walk for the Animals from 8:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the San Manuel Stadium, 280 South E Street, San Bernardino. This free event features demonstrations, raffles, vendors, pet contests, games and more. Participants are encouraged to collect donations in support of the laps walked. Walk donation collection forms are available at the HSSBV office, 374 W. Orange Show Road or can be downloaded at www.hssbv.org. Proceeds benefit the Humane Society’s Cruelty Investigation and Humane Education programs. For information call (909) 386-1400 ext. 224 or visit www.hssbv.org.

Saturday, May 12 – Option House, Inc. presents the 15th Walk-A-Thon 10K: A Domestic Violence Awareness & Survivors Walk. 8:00 a.m. registration with walk starting at 9:00 a.m. The walk begins and ends at the corner of 5th and Arrowhead Avenues in San Bernardino. There will be raffles, refreshments, music and a Children’s Fun Zone. For information on volunteer, vendor and sponsorship opportunities call (909) 383-1602 or (909) 521-8621.

Saturday, May 12 – the Friends of the San Bernardino Library will hold a used Book Sale from noon to 4:00 p.m. at the Norman F. Feldheym Central Library, 555 W. 6th Street. The entrance to the sale is outside at the back of the library near the loading dock.

Wednesday, May 16 – the Helping Every Animal League (H.E.A.L.) presents Dollars for Dogs benefiting the Redlands Police Department K9 Unit at the Mexico Cafe, 892 E. Highland Avenue, San Bernardino from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Police officers will be serving lunch and dinner at this event. Special guest is Sonny the Narcotic Dog.

Friday, May 18 – Bundlez N Beauty presents Poetry Slam at Raquel’s Jazz Lounge, Riverside Ave., Rialto from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. This Emerging Beauty Youth Fundraiser is raising money to provide health and beauty services to low income families, at-risk youth, victims of domestic violence and human trafficking, and other underprivileged individuals in the community. For tickets visit: www.eventbrite.com.

Saturday, May 19 – the A. K. Smiley Public Library, 125 W. Vine Street, Redlands presents the 7th Annual Library Days, “California Rancho Heritage” from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Featured at this free family friendly event: Arts & Crafts for Kids, Music in the Missions, Mariachi Corona de Angeles, The Taco Lady, St. Mary’s Ballet Folklorico and the WWI in film – A Farewell to Arms. For information on the schedule of events visit www.akspl.org or call (909) 798-7565.

Saturday & Sunday, May 19 & 20 – the City of Redlands and Hangar 24 Charities present Hangar 24 Airfest at the Redlands Municipal Airport, 1755 Sessums Drive. The Airfest is scheduled from noon to 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, and from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. This event features high-performance military aircraft, aerobatics demonstrations, a Kids Zone and live music. Ticket information available at https://www.hangar24airfest.com.

Sunday, May 20 – the League of Women Voters of the San Bernardino Area presents 2018 Citizens of Achievement from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the East Valley Water District Headquarters, 31111 Greenspot Road, Highland. Awardees include 10 individuals and two groups of citizens. This afternoon event will serve light refreshments. For ticket and sponsorship information call (909) 772-0843 or visit lwvsanbernardino.org.

Sunday, May 20 – the University of California, Riverside Botanic Gardens presents Primavera in the Gardens from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. This event is the Gardens’ annual fundraiser benefiting new garden installations, opportunities for student workers, trail and garden upkeep, community enrichment activities and educational programs. For ticket information call (951) 784-6962 or visit gardens.ucr.edu/events/primavera.

Sunday, May 20 – the Tzu Chi Mobile Food Pantry will hold another Free Food Distribution from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Indian Springs High School, 650 Del Rosa Drive, San Bernardino. Fresh fruit and vegetables are part of the distribution and will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Participants are urged to bring their own bags. For information contact the Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation at (909) 447-7799 x 455 or visit: www.tzuchi.us.

Quote of the Week:

“A master can tell what he expects of you. A teacher, though, awakens your own expectations.”

– Patricia Neal