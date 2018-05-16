GC May 17, 2018

Local Advertisement

Circus:

Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, May 11- 20 – the Redlands Family YMCA, 500 E. Citrus, presents the 78th Performing Season of The Great All American Youth Circus, the oldest community circus in the world. Performances are at 7:00 p.m. Fridays, 5:00 p.m. Saturdays, and 3:00 p.m. Sundays. For ticket information call (909) 798-9622 or www.ymcaeastvalley.org.

Workshops:

Saturday, May 19 – Arts Collection with Fallen Fruit San Bernardino present a Zine (Magazine) workshop and The Endless Orchard event “Plant the Perimeter” tree planting at the Garcia Center for the Arts, 536 West 11th Street from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. The zine workshop will result in the creation of a Fallen Fruit San Bernardino Magazine celebrating the countywide community. Inlandia Printmaker Bob Horton and Inlandia Poet Laureate Nikia Chaney will guide participants. The planting of twelve trees on the grounds of the Garcia Center will be the anchor for a map for future planting in the community.

Saturday, May 19 – PoetrIE presents Sin Filtro: Workshops, Readings, & Conversations at the Garcia Center for the Arts, 536 West 11th Street, San Bernardino. The workshop starts at 5:00 p.m. with Vanessa Angelica Villarreal, author of the collection Beast Meridian, winner of the John A. Robertson Award for Best First Book of Poetry from the Texas Institute of Letters. Reading & Conversation begins at 6:00 p.m. with Natalie GrahamCave Canem Poetry Prize. For information visit PoetrIE PoetrIE.org contact infoopoetrie@gmail.com.

Saturday, May 19 – the San Bernardino Public Library with the California Center for the Book and Poets & Writers, Inc. present a Free Writing Workshop: Poetry Exercises and Making Our Own Mini-Poetry Books with Olga Garcia Echeverria from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Participants will use short/fun poetic forms to say something about who we are, where we come from and what we love. Poetry books will be made out of brown paper bags and recycled materials. The workshop will be held in the Kellogg Room of the Feldheym Central Library, 555 West 6th Street.

Local Advertisement

Saturday, May 19 – the Gabriel Acosta Memorial Journalism and Communications Workshop will be held at Riverside City College, 4800 Magnolia Ave., Riverside. The workshop is slated from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and is free to current high school and community college students. Lunch and refreshments will be provided. For information contact the office of Assemblyman Jose Medina at (951) 369-6644 or email carmen.Cuevas@asm.ca.gov To apply visit asmdc.org/Medina.

Exhibits:

Now – May 19 – the Robert and Frances Fullerton Museum of Art (RAFFMA) at Cal State San Bernardino presents “All Too Human: The Art of Mark Strickland”. The exhibit will feature emotional and moving artwork highlighting Strickland’s longtime exploration of the human condition. In conjunction with the exhibition, an Artist Talk is slated for Thursday, April 19 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and will include a mix of music, discussion and live painting. For information call (909) 537-3373 or email smaclean@csusb.edu.

Now – December 11 – the California State University San Bernardino Anthropology Dept. presents “InlDignity” an exhibit aimed at exploring and dismantling intolerance through the experiences of Inland Empire residents. In/Dignity takes its title from a double entendre simultaneously reading as a single word – indignity – and two separate words – in dignity. These two meanings capture precisely what the exhibit examines: experiences with oppression, discrimination, bigotry, exclusion, stigma, and prejudice, and simultaneously the pride and self-respect that is necessary for everyone facing injustice. The Museum is located in the university’s College of Social and Behavioral Sciences building’s third floor, room SB-306. The Museum is open 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday-Friday. For information and to arrange tours call the museum director at (909) 537-5505 or visit: https://csbs.csusb.edu/anthropolgy-museum. Admission is free, parking is $6.00.

Save the Date:

Friday, May 18 – Bundlez N Beauty presents Poetry Slam at Raquel’s Jazz Lounge, Riverside Ave., Rialto from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. This Emerging Beauty Youth Fundraiser is raising money to provide health and beauty services to low income families, at-risk youth, victims of domestic violence and human trafficking, and other underprivileged individuals in the community. For tickets visit: www.eventbrite.com.

Saturday, May 19 – the Friends of the San Bernardino Public Library will hold a Bag Sale from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Friends Room at the rear of the Feldheym Central Library, 555 West 6th Street. Buy a grocery bag for $2. For information call (909) 381-8251.

Saturday, May 19 – the A. K. Smiley Public Library, 125 W. Vine Street, Redlands presents the 7th Annual Library Days, “California Rancho Heritage” from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Featured at this free family friendly event: Arts & Crafts for Kids, Music in the Missions, Mariachi Corona de Angeles, The Taco Lady, St. Mary’s Ballet Folklorico and the WWI film “A Farewell to Arms.” For information on the schedule of events visit www.akspl.org or call (909) 798-7565.

Saturday & Sunday, May 19 & 20 – the City of Redlands and Hangar 24 Charities present Hangar 24 Airfest at the Redlands Municipal Airport, 1755 Sessums Drive. The Airfest is scheduled from noon to 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, and from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. This event features high-performance military aircraft, aerobatics demonstrations, a Kids Zone and live music. Ticket information available at https://www.hangar24airfest.com.

Saturday, May 19 – the I Love San Bernardino will host a Mayoral Candidate Forum from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Women’s Club of San Bernardino, 503 W. 31 Street. This public education forum will be moderated by Dorothy Garcia. For information call (909) 883-0710.

Sunday, May 20 – the League of Women Voters of the San Bernardino Area presents 2018 Citizens of Achievement from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the East Valley Water District Headquarters, 31111 Greenspot Road, Highland. Awardees include 10 individuals and two groups of citizens. This afternoon event will serve light refreshments. For ticket and sponsorship information call (909) 772-0843 or visit lwvsanbernardino.org.

Sunday, May 20 – the University of California, Riverside Botanic Gardens presents Primavera in the Gardens from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. This event is the Gardens’ annual fundraiser benefiting new garden installations, opportunities for student workers, trail and garden upkeep, community enrichment activities and educational programs. For ticket information call (951) 784-6962 or visit gardens.ucr.edu/events/primavera.

Sunday, May 20 – the Tzu Chi Mobile Food Pantry will hold another Free Food Distribution from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Indian Springs High School, 650 Del Rosa Drive, San Bernardino. Fresh fruit and vegetables are part of the distribution and will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Participants are urged to bring their own bags. For information contact the Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation at (909) 447-7799 x 455 or visit: www.tzuchi.us.

Sunday, May 20 – Lyric Opera Symphony Orchestra presents “With Love from the Opera” at 3:00 p.m. at the Garcia Center for the Arts, 536 West 11th Street, San Bernardino. The program features excerpts from famous operas by Mozart, Donizetti, Offenbach, Gounod, Verdi, Mascani and others. Viorel Gheorghe is the conductor tor and soloists are Camelia Voin, Soprano and Javier Gonzalez, tenor. Voin has performed locally and internationally and Gonzalez has performed at Carnegie Hall and the Kennedy Center. Admission is $15. And free for students.

Sunday, May 20 – Loma Linda University Behavioral Medicine Center presents the 2nd Annual Stand Up to Stigma 5K Walk/Run from 7:30 to 10:00 a.m. All proceeds will go toward the development of the new outdoor therapy courtyard at the Loma Linda University Behavioral Center and to support mental health awareness. Registration and starting line will be across the street from the Center, at 1686 Barton Road, Redlands. To pre-register visit llubmc.org/standup.

Monday, May 21 – Last Day to Register to VOTE

Monday, May 21 – the Tzu Chi Mobile Food Pantry will hold a Free Food Distribution from 12:00 to 1:30 p.m. at Jones Elementary School, 700 North F Street, San Bernardino. Fresh fruit and vegetables are included in the distribution which is on a first-come, first-served basis. Participants are urged to bring their own bags. For information call the Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation at 909.447.7799 x 455 or visit: www.tzuchi.us.

Quote of the Week:

“Every citizen of this country should be guaranteed that their vote matters, that their vote is counted, and that their vote has as much weight as that of any CEO, any member of Congress, or any President.”

– Barbara Boxer