GC November 16, 2017

Exhibits, Theatre & Seminars, Workshops:

November 16, 17, 18 and 19 – the California State University, San Bernardino Department of Theatre presents the William Shakespeare classic “The Tempest” under the direction of Department chair professor Terry Donovan Smith. Performances on November 16, 17, and 18 begin at 8:00 p.m. Matinees on November 18, and 19 begin at 2:00 p.m. For information and for season and individual tickets call the theatre box office at 909.537.5884 or visit: theatrearts@csusb.edu.

Friday, November 17 – a Utilities Discount Workshop will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Frances Brooks Conference Center, 214 N. Palm Ave., Rialto. This event sponsored by Congresswoman Norma J. Torres will feature presenters and representatives from several state and local agencies with information on rebates, discounts and free services for seniors and others. For information call: Denise Marquez at 909.481.6474.

Thursday, November 30 – the Ontario Museum of History & Art, 222 S. Euclid Ave., presents Holiday Wreath Workshop from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Participants will create a holiday wreath to take home. All materials needed will be provided. However, attendees are encouraged to bring items for their wreaths or to share. The cost is $5. Reservations are required due to limited space. For information call: 909.395.2510 or email: museuminfo@ontario.gov.

Thursday, November 30 – the California State University, San Bernardino Music Department presents Holiday Gala. Featured are performances by the the CSUSB Chamber Orchestra, Opera, Concert Choir, Chamber Singers, and Vocal Jazz. This family friendly event has a 4:30 p.m. matinee and an evening performance at 7:30 p.m. at the campus’s Recital Hall. For ticket information visit: cal.csusb.edu.

Now – January 7, 2018 – the Sam and Alfreda Maloof Foundation for Arts and Crafts presents New Native: Toward New Mythologies at the Jacobs Education Gallery Center featuring more than 50 works by eleven indigenous artists. According to curator and artist Tony Abeyta (Navajo), “We are exploring ways that traditional forms and practices, iconography and ancestral mythologies influence the expression of contemporary Native artists’ modernity, technology and social priorities.” Featured artists (and tribal affiliations) include: Christi Belcourt (Metis), Gerald Clarke, Jr. (Cahuilla), Craig George (Navajo – Dine), Steven Paul Judd (Kiowa/Choctaw), Monty Little (Dine), Cannupa Hanska Luger (Arikara/Hidatsa/Mandan/Lakota), Kent Monkman (Cree), Cara Romero (Chemehuevi), Diego Romero (Cochiti Pueblo), and Preston Singletary (Tlingit). Admission is free. For information and gallery hours call: 909.980.0412 or visit: malooffoundation.org.

Now – February 10, 2019 – the Los Angeles County Museum’s Autry Museum of the American West presents “La Raza”. This exhibit features more than 200 archive photos from La Raza, the Los Angeles Newspaper Central to the Chicano Rights Movement in the 1960s and 1970s. Between 1967 and 1977, La Raza was witness to and participant in the movement for social justice. The Museum is located at 4700 Western Heritage Way in Los Angeles.

Save the Date:

Friday, November 17 – the Inland Empire Hispanic Leadership Council presents 2017 Technology Summit & Resource Fair from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the University of California, Riverside, 900 University Ave., Riverside. This event will include a panel of different experts in the areas of technology, future job markets, and fields of focus within the technology industry. To register for this free event visit: https://iehlc_2017technologysummit_resourcefair.evenbrite. For information email: info@iehlc.org.

Friday, November 17 – Gus Jr. #14 in San Bernardino is hosting a Cruise Night Food Drive and Car Show for San Bernardino’s Mary’s Table from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m. at 444 W. Mill Street. Entry fee for this event is non-perishable food items. This event features trophies, opportunity drawings, entertainment and a kids activity table. For information and vendor opportunities

call Henry at 909.496.7144.

Friday, November 17 – the Bloomington Community Health Center, 18601 Valley Blvd. will celebrate Bloomington Day of Giving with distribution of a free bag of groceries on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last from 1:30 to 5:00 p.m. No registration needed. For information call: Angel Acevedo at 909.546.7522.

Saturday, November 18 – the Inland Empire Chapter of Childhelp presents the Seventeenth Annual Forest of Hope: “Christmas in Paris” Luncheon & Tree Presentation. This event starts at 11:00 a.m. at the National Orange Show Events Center Valencia Room, 689 South E St., San Bernardino with entrance through Arrowhead Ave. Gate 9. Featured is an opportunity to win a decorated Christmas tree, silent and live auctions, door prizes and a musical program. For ticket information and to RSVP call: 909.200.9463 or 909.936.2130.

Saturday, November 18 – the Humane Society of San Bernardino presents its Annual Santa Paws Pet Photos & Holiday Boutique at the Humane Society office, 374 W. Orange Show Road from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. This event features a wide range of gifts for people and pets, bake sales, tamale sales, pet crafts and opportunity drawings. Registration for photos of pets and their human companions starts at 9:00 a.m.; photos will be available for purchase. Participants are also encouraged to bring food and toy donations to benefit Mary’s Table. For information call: 909.386.1400.

Saturday, November 18 – the City of Redlands presents Downtown Holiday Kickoff from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Ed Hales Park on the corner of 5th and State Streets in Historic Downtown Redlands. This family friendly event features arts and crafts for children, musical entertainment, games, complimentary carriage rides, a bounce house, food and merchandise booths, complimentary face painting, hot cocoa and a photo opportunity with Santa.

Saturday, November 18 – the 12th Annual “A Salute to Veterans” Parade & Expo will be held in downtown Riverside from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. This event honors veterans of all ages and eras. Previous parades have had over 130 entries including marching bands, Fly-overs, equestrian units, color guards, antique cars, military vehicles, and floats.

Sunday, November 19 – the Rialto Business and Professional Womens ( BPW ) Club presents its Holiday Tea at the Rialto Senior Center, 1411 S. Riverside, Ave. from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.

Sunday & Monday, November 19 & 20 – the Tzu Chi Mobile Food Pantry will distribute free food in San Bernardino from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Sunday at Indian Springs High School, and from 12:00 to 1:30 p.m., and at Jones Elementary School on Monday. There is limited quantity so it’s on a first-come, first-served basis. Attendees are urged to bring their own shopping bags. Fresh fruit and vegetables are included in the food distribution. For information call:

909.447.7799 x 455.

Tuesday, November 21 – the San Bernardino Clergy Association will hold its 39th Annual San Bernardino Community Thanksgiving Service at Our Lady of the Rosary Cathedral, 2525 N. Arrowhead Ave. at 7:00 p.m. Clergy and religious leaders of the Greater San Bernardino Interfaith Community will participate. All are invited to bring non-perishable food donations and monetary offerings to be divided between the work in our community of Mary’s Table, Central City Lutheran Mission and the Sahabi Initiative. This inspirational service showcases the rich diversity of our community.

Wednesday, November 22 – the 2nd Annual Magical Tree Lighting Ceremony at Citrus Plaza and Mountain Grove in Redlands. Featured is the lighting of (2) 50-foot Christmas trees. There will be live entertainment and Spark of Love Toy Drive at this event from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m.

Thursday, November 23 – Thanksgiving

Thursday, November 23 – the City of San Bernardino presents the 3rd Annual Turkey Trot: 5K Walk-A-Thon & Kiddy Walk at San Bernardino International Airport, 105 N. Leland Norton Way. All proceeds benefit San Bernardino Community Emergency Response Team (CERT). Medals will be awarded at the completion of the race and parking is free. Check-in is from 6:00 to 7:00 a.m. For registration information contact: Damon L. Alexander at sbturkeytrot@gmail.com or call: 909.453.2968.

Favorite Quote:

“Entrepreneurs may be brutally honest, but fostering relationships with partners and building enduring communities requires empathy, self-sacrifice and a willingness to help others without expecting anything in return”

– Ben Parr

To submit an event or information for Gloria’s Corner please email: gloscalendar@gmail.com.

Deadline is Friday at noon each week.