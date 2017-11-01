GC November 2nd, 2017

Exhibits, Theatre & Seminars, Workshops:

Saturday, November 4 – the Feldheym Library presents, as part of its Poetrie Reading Series, a Panza Party, a viewing of The Panza Monologues written by Virginia Grise and Irma Mayorga at 2:00 p.m., 555 W. 6th Street. This event is free but donations are accepted. There will be a discussion on Panza, our relationships with them, and the importance of loving ourselves. There will also be a potluck.

Tuesday, November 7 – the Redlands Community Senior Center presents a workshop on The Essentials of Mental Wellness led by volunteer community health worker Margaret Yau. The free event starts at 12:15 p.m. at the Redlands Senior Center, 111 W. Lugonia Ave. For information call: 909.798.7579.

November 10, 11, 12, 16, 17, 18 and 19 – the California State University, San Bernardino Department of Theatre presents the William Shakespeare classic “The Tempest” under the direction of Department chair professor Terry Donovan Smith. Performances on November 10, 11, 16, 17, and 18 begin at 8:00 p.m. Matinees on November 12, 18, and 19 begin at 2:00 p.m. For information and for season and individual tickets call the theatre box office at 909.537.5884 or visit: theatrearts@csusb.edu.

Now to November 12 – the Ontario Museum of History & Art, 222 S. Euclid Ave. presents Dia de los Muertos: Everyday Heroes. This exhibit emphasizes remembrance of loved ones who have passed – a custom with origins in Mexico’s oldest civilizations. This tradition is explored by local artists showcasing contemporary work in painting, sculpture, mixed media, photography, ofrendas (altars) and the work of participants from the city-wide art contest. The museum is open Thursday – Sunday from noon to 4:00 p.m. Admission is free. For information call: 909.395.2510 or email: museuminfo@ontario.gov.

Now – January 7, 2018 – the Sam and Alfreda Maloof Foundation for Arts and Crafts presents New Native: Toward New Mythologies at the Jacobs Education Gallery Center featuring more than 50 works by eleven indigenous artists. According to curator and artist Tony Abeyta (Navajo). “We are exploring ways that traditional forms and practices, iconography and ancestral mythologies influence the expression of contemporary Native artists’ modernity, technology and social priorities.” Featured artists (and tribal affiliations) include: Christi Belcourt (Metis), Gerald Clarke, Jr. (Cahuilla), Craig George (Navajo – Dine), Steven Paul Judd (Kiowa/Choctaw), Monty Little (Dine), Cannupa Hanska Luger (Arikara/Hidatsa/Mandan/Lakota), Kent Monkman (Cree), Cara Romero (Chemehuevi), Diego Romero (Cochiti Pueblo), and Preston Singletary (Tlingit). Admission is free. For information and gallery hours call: 909.980.0412 or visit: malooffoundation.org.

Now – February 10, 2019 – the Los Angeles County Museum’s Autry Museum of the American West presents “La Raza”. This exhibit features more than 200 archive photos from La Raza, the Los Angeles Newspaper Central to the Chicano Rights Movement in the 1960s and 1970s. Between 1967 and 1977, La Raza was witness to, and a participant, in the movement for social justice. The museum is located at 4700 Western Heritage Way in Los Angeles.

November is Native American Heritage Month

Save the Date:

Friday, November 3 – the San Bernardino Valley College Foundation presents the 2017 SBVC Foundation Alumni & Athletics Hall of Fame Induction at the SBVC Kinesiology and Athletics Complex, 701 South Mount Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino at 6:00 p.m. Inductees being honored include: Marta Macias Brown, Dr. Tom Rivera, Dr. Willie Roberts, Roger Schmidt, Dr. Julius Zelman, David Lang, Coach Gene Mazzei, David Olbright, Dane Selznick and Tyree Washington. For ticket and sponsorship information visit: www.sbvcfoundation.org.

Saturday, November 4 – LULAC of the Inland Empire and the Chicano Caucus of San Bernardino County present the “Women of Distinction Leadership Awards Banquet” from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at God of Church Events Center, 450 West Citrus, Colton. For ticket information call George Aguilar at 951.906.3130 or email lulacie@aol.com.

Saturday, November 4 – the San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools presents County/wide Parent Summit 2017 Vision of Equity: A Path for Everyone. The event is scheduled from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at California State University, San Bernardino, 5500 University Parkway (The Den, PE 100). Admission is free and lunch will be provided as well as translation services and childcare for ages 3 to 12. This event is open to all Parents/Guardians, Families, District/school Teams, Outreach Staff and Community Partners/Stakeholders. To register visit: https://sbcss.k12oms.org/38-137669 or call Alma Hernandez at 909.386.2686.

Saturday, November 4 – San Bernardino County First 5 presents Talk, Read, Sing Fest at the San Bernardino County Museum, 2024 Orange Tree Lane, Redlands from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. This free event is for infants, toddlers and preschoolers (ages 5 and under). Attendees are advised to arrive early since free admission is limited. For information call: 909.798.8608 or 909.792.1462

Saturday, November 4 – Riverside will hold a free family event – Day of the Dead in Downtown Riverside on Market between University and 14th Street from 1:00 to 10:00 p.m. This event will feature food, live entertainment, altars, Catrina Pageant, and vendors, Lucia Libre Ring, Ballet Folklorico dancers and more. No alcohol is allowed at this event. For information visit: riversidedayofthedead.com.

Sunday, November 5 – Daylight Savings Time

Sunday, November 5 – the Redlands Olive Street Market presents Dia de los Muertos with Altar Procession, Traditional Music and Dance, Children’s Activities, Vendors and Food. Festivities begin at noon and continue until 5:00 p.m. at 530 W. Olive Avenue, Redlands.

Wednesday, November 8 – Bonnes Meres Auxiliary presents its Annual Holiday Auction and Luncheon benefitting the Children’s Fund from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Valencia Ballroom at the National Orange Show, 690 S. Arrowhead Ave., San Bernardino. For information email: bonnesmeres@gmail.com.

Thursday, November 9 – the San Bernardino City Unified School District presents Community Gathering for Excellence from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Orange Pavilion at the National Orange Show Events Center, 690 S. Arrowhead. Register at: https.//goo.gl/OKPsNs.

Veterans Day – November 11, 2017

Saturday, November 11 – the city of Colton presents its annual, day-long Veterans Day Celebration beginning at 8 a.m. with a Prayer Ceremony at Veterans Park, 292 E. O St. The parade will commence at 9:30 p.m. northbound on La Cadena ending at E St. An Honor Ceremony will take place at 10:30 a.m. at Fleming Park, followed by a Veterans Showcase at 11:30 a.m. at the Colton Women’s Club, 295 N. 7th St. The American Legion Post 155 and Veterans of Foreign Wars will host Open Houses from 2 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday, November 11 – the City of San Bernardino Parks, Recreation & Community Service Department presents the 17th Annual Veterans Day Salute & Parade: Honoring All Who Served starting at 11:00 a.m. at 14th and Mt. Vernon and will conclude at Plaza Park on 7th and Mt. Vernon. For information call 909.384.5233.

Monday, November 13 – Poetry IE presents Virginia Grise as part of its Reading Series from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Garcia Center for the Arts, 536 W. 11th Street, San Bernardino. Playwright and author, Virginia Grise will discuss and read selections from her works and will be available for book signing. Virginia Grise writes plays that are set in bars without windows, barrio rooftops, and lesbian bedrooms. Her play “blu”was the winner of the 2010 Yale Drama Series and subsequently published by Yale University.

Friday, November 17 – the Inland Empire Hispanic Leadership Council presents 2017 Technology Summit & Resource Fair from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the University of California, Riverside, 900 University Ave., Riverside. This event will include a panel of different experts in the areas of technology, future job markets, and fields of focus within the technology industry. To register for this free event visit: https://iehlc_2017technologysummit_resourcefair.evenbrite For information email: info@iehlc.org.

Friday, November 17 – Gus Jr. #14 in San Bernardino is hosting a Cruise Night Food Drive and Car Show for San Bernardino’s Mary’s Table from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m. at 444 W. Mill Street. Entry fee for this event is non-perishable food items. This event features trophies, opportunity drawings, entertainment and a kids activities table. For information and vendor opportunities call Henry at 909.496.7144

Favorite Quote:

“The difference between a politician and a statesman is that a politician thinks about the next election while the statesman thinks about the next generation.”

– James Freeman Clarke

Join our newsletter for weekly wrap-ups of our community coverage, exclusive advertising opportunities and local business specials!