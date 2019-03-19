GC Thursday, March 21, 2019

Local Advertisement

Theatre:

Now – March 24. – Community Playhouse and Rialto Network present the Broadway production of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast at the Sandra R. Courtney Community Playhouse, 150 E. San Bernardino Ave., Rialto. This production stars Winston Peacock as the Beast and Emily Paige as Belle. It’s directed by Cameron Harris with music direction by Roxanne Cordona Lua and choreography by Jeff Hemmerling. Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $18 for adults and $15 for children, students and seniors. For tickets call (909) 873-8514 or online rialtocommunityplayers.com.

Reading Program:

Now – April 13 – the San Bernardino County and City library branches in cooperation with In-N-Out Burger present the Cover to Cover Reading Club. Any child between the ages of 4 and 12 are eligible to participate. Children unable to read may participate if a parent reads with the child. For every five books read, the child will receive a Cover to Cover Achievement Award good for a free hamburger or cheeseburger. Each child may earn up to three award certificates during the program. To participate a child must sign up at any San Bernardino County Library Branch. Library staff will provide information. There are two in our immediate area: Rialto Branch, 251 W. 1st Street and San Bernardino County Library, 25581 Barton Road, Loma Linda. Visit sbcounty.gov for other branches in outlying areas. City libraries participating are:

Young Readers’ Room, A.K. Smiley Public Library – for Information call (909) 798-7674.

Four of the San Bernardino Public Libraries (Feldheym, Inghram, Rowe, and Villaseñor) – for information call (909) 381-8235.

Spring Break Activity:

March 18 – 22 – the City of Redlands Recreation Services will hold STEM FUNdamentLs Using Lego – Monday to Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 13:00 p.m. for ages 6 x 12 at the Redlands Carriage House at Prospect Park, 1352 Prospect Drive. To register call (909) 798-7572 or visit http://bit.ly/2M4IV5K.

Thursdays, now to June 27 – the Young Readers’ Room, A.K. Smiley Public Library presents Tiny Tots Story Time (Ages 2-3) from 10:15 to 10:30 a.m. and 10:40 to 10:55 a.m. at the library, 173 S. Eureka Street behind the Lincoln Memorial Chapel. No registration is needed. For information call: (909) 798-7674.

Exhibits, Workshops, Classes:

Thursdays, March 28 – San Bernardino Sings Folksongs from1:00 to 2:30 p.m. at the Garcia Center for the Arts, 536 W. 11th Street. This group meets weekly to learn and sing. New singers are always welcome. This group has performed at several elementary schools and the public library. For information call Joyce Seeger (909) 882-1372.

Now – March 31 -The Lincoln presents “Reflections of the Face of Lincoln” at the

Lincoln Memorial Shrine, 125 W. Vine Street, Redlands, from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. Tuesday – Sunday (closed most major holidays). This exhibit, created by Garner Holt Productions, Inc., is housed in the Shrine’s west wing. The show is for all ages, it’s a combination of theme park and real history. Tickets are $5 per person for an 11-minute performance. For information and to make arrangements for groups call (909) 798-7636 or (909) 798-7632 or visit lincolnshrine.org.

Now to March 31 – The Riverside Art Museum (RAM) presents Ed Fuentes: Homeboy Fauxism. An Artist Reception and talk on Sunday, February 10 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. featuring Michael Alvarez: Mama’s Boys ( and Other Stories). RAM is located at 3425 Mission Inn Avenue. For gallery hours and more information call (951) 684-7111 or visit www.RiversideAtMuseum.org.

March 2019 Women’s History Month: Visionary Women:

Champions Of Peace & Nonviolence

Save the Date:

Friday, March 22 – the Humane Society Of San Bernardino Valley (HSSBV) will host a Sale: Pet Items from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 374 W. Orange Show Road. Items on sale include pet clothing, toys, bowls, beds, leashes and more. HSSBV t-shirts and other novelty items will also be on sale at discount prices. Leash trained, non aggressive pets will be allowed inside the sale and pets must be up to date on vaccines. Cash and credit/debit cards will be accepted. For information call (909) 386-1400 ext 224 or 218.

Saturday, March 23 – the Young Women’s Empowerment Foundation presents Girl Talk VII: Pathway to My Future from 7:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at San Bernardino Valley College, 701 S. Mt. Vernon, San Bernardino. This free event for girls ages 11-18 features keynote speakers, continental breakfast and lunch, live entertainment and vendors. For online registration: https//ywegtvill.eventbrite.com and for general information email ywefoundation@gmail.com

Saturday, March 23 – SB Pastors United and the Community Action Partnership present Community Block Party – Restore Our Neighborhoods Thru Love from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Captain Leland Norton Elementary, 747 N. Mt. View Ave., San Bernardino. Featured are free grocery giveaway, prizes, music, and games. For information visit sbpastorsunited.org.

Tuesday, March 26 – the Federal Student Aid (FSA) in cooperation with Youth Action Project (YAP) will host the FSA Partner Summit from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the. Sear Chavez/Dolores Huerta Center for Education, 324 N. Palm Ave., Rialto.

The purpose is to bring together local partners to discuss best practices, challenges, and solutions as it relates to filling out FAFSA forms and financial aid. To register online FSA Partner Summit-California web.cvent.com.

Thursday, March 28 – Daisy’s Hope Foundation will hold a Free Pet Pantry Distribution from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at 195 N. Del Rosa Suites 3 & 4 (enter via Leland Norton off of 3rd Street), San Bernardino. The focus of this event is to help families and individuals struggling to make ends meet keep their pets fed. Participants are urged to bring their own reusable bags, boxes or carts. Distribution will begin promptly at 10 a.m. and close right at noon.



Saturday, March 30 – the Chicano Latino Caucus, in cooperation with Latino Education and Advocacy Days (LEAD), presents the Eighth Annual Cesar E. Chavez Memorial Breakfast from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at California State University, San Bernardino. For ticket information email chicanolatinocaucusSBC@gmail.com or call (909) 578-0542 or (909) 275-9812.

Saturday, March 30 – the University of Redlands, 1200 E. Colton Ave will hold its University of Redlands Pow Wowwow from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. in the University Quad. This free family friendly event features Indian tacos, jewelry, dancers and live performances. The very colorful Grand Entry is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. Parking is free. Participants are urged to bring chairs and blankets. No drugs or alcohol permitted. For information email nativestudentprograms@redlands.edu

Sunday, March 31 – the City of Redlands presents Downtown Redlands Art Walk from noon to 6:00 p.m. The event on East State Street, Fifth Street, and the Civic Center Plaza features local art and music, food and a beer and wine garden from local breweries and wineries. Another feature is the Art Association’s Art on State Street with a display and sale of art in different mediums. For information on artist submissions, vendors email dtrartwalk@gmail.com.

Sunday, March 31 – the Garcia Center for the Arts, 536 W. 11th Street, San Bernardino presents Urban Empire Quintette from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Featured is a program around Mozart’s Clarinet Quintette. Featured artists are Dean Anderson, violin; Rebecca Schiappich-Charles, violin; Mari Mizutani, viola; Greg Adamson, cello; and Margaret Worsley, clarinet.Tickets are $15 for general admission and $5 for students and military.

Favorite Quote:

“Nothing in life is to be feared, it is only to be understood. Now is the time to understand more, so that we may fear less.”

Marie Curie, physicist and chemist and the first woman to win a Nobel Prize and the first woman to win it twice.

