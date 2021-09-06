Local Advertisement

Georgina Marie Chaves Tiedemann born April 26, 1950, in Redlands, CA passed away on August 27, 2021. Georgina lived in Yucaipa Ca with her husband Mark Tiedemann.

Georgina, a banker and later in life a real estate agent enjoyed traveling, sightseeing, visiting California Missions as well as lighthouses with Mark.

She is survived by her husband Mark Tiedemann, her two sons Stephan and Joey Flatt, and her grandchildren Nickolas, Emily, Kylie, Ayden, Austin Flatt as well as four great-grandchildren.

Services will be held on September 15th at 9:30 am at Montecito Memorial Park 3520 E. Washington St, Colton Ca 92324.