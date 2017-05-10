Get those tails moving! HSSBV’s Walk for the Animals is May 20

Lace up those sneakers and stretch those paws, the Humane Society of San Bernardino Valley’s Walk for the Animals is just a week away.

Pets can take to San Manuel Stadium May 20 and walk the field with their humans, raising funds for each lap, all benefiting the HSSBV. T

he event runs from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and in addition to walking the field, leashed trained pets can participate in a hound-ful of events and activities including a free Pooch Play Area presented by Dances with Dogs Training center, Pet Pampering Area with a variety of grooming services provided by Coventry Pet Resort, Pet Portraits by Earhart Photography, exciting raffle prizes, vendor village, food, music provided by Mike Medina Entertainment, demos and more.

Interested more in people watching? Then keep an eye out the SoCal Helpful Honda Guys, as well as members of the Los Angeles Rams cheerleaders, who will be making an appearance at the event.

Feeling a little competitive? Then make sure pets are signed up to participate in the Pet Contests. This year’s categories include: Happiest, Best Kisser, Best Trick, Best Catch, Fluffiest and Best Dressed Male & Female. Celebrity guest judge panel for the contests includes Jesse Duran of KOLA 99.9, as well as Sherlock, the San Bernardino Police Department Community Affairs K9. Scheduled to emcee this year’s Pet Contests will be NBC4 Southern California, Inland Empire Bureau Chief and Reporter, Tony Shin.

The HSSBV will also be honoring local pets with their Pet Hero Award Recognition Ceremony. Shin will also be presenting the Pet Hero Awards. Walk brochures are available for pick up at the HSSBV, 374 W Orange Show Road in San Bernardino. Walkers still have time to create their own custom fundraising page by visiting www.hssbv.org. When you collect $100 in donations, you receive a free event t-shirt!

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Humane Society’s Cruelty Investigation and Humane Education programs.