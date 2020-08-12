Local Advertisement

Gilbert Valdivia went home to be with the Lord, and passed away peacefully on August 10, 2020 at the age of 81.

Gilbert was born­­­ on December 17, 1938 in San Bernardino, CA to Manuel and Pola Valdivia, and was married to his wife, Ramona Valdivia. Gilbert leaves behind four children: Valerie Valdivia, Gilbert Valdivia, Anna (Frank) Escobar, and John Valdivia (Bethany).

He is preceded in death by seven brothers, along with his wife, Ramona Valdivia.

Survivors include: sisters Irene Arriaga (Danny) of Colton, CA, and, Rosemary Valdivia of Santa Rosa, CA; and, many nieces and nephews.

He had 9 nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Gilbert enjoyed history and current events, friends and reminisced about the “good old days.”

He loved the outdoors, gardening, fruit trees and nature and will be missed by all. We will see you soon, Dad. Private services are pending at this time.