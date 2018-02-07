Governing Board Tour to kick off February as Career Technical Education Month

The Colton Redlands Yucaipa Regional Occupational Program (CRY-ROP) kicked off February as Career Technical Education (CTE) Month by hosting a Governing Board Tour of several CRY-ROP career education programs offered at local high schools. CRY-ROP partners with the Colton Joint Unified (CJUSD), Redlands Unified (RUSD) and Yucaipa-Calimesa Joint Unified (YCJUSD) School Districts, businesses, and institutions from the entire State of California and represents the interests of students served in CTE programs.

Board Members representing CJUSD, RUSD and YCJUSD along with Superintendents Jerry Almendarez (CJUSD), Mauricio Arellano (RUSD), and Stephanie Houston (CRY-ROP) were guided by CRY-ROP Student Ambassadors from Colton, Redlands and Yucaipa High Schools through a variety of classrooms including: Cybersecurity, Advanced Manufacturing, Automotive Service Technology, Medical Assistant, Criminal Investigation, Construction Technology, Welding, and STEAM Shop (Science, Technology, Engineering & Math-maker spaces).

The students leading the tours demonstrated the application of the skills learned in the programs, as well as how they are using their knowledge to solve problems and innovate new solutions.

CRY-ROP student learning outcomes include that all students will:

– Be connected to industry experience to enhance their learning;

– Be provided the opportunity to earn articulated college credits and/or meet UC/CSU A-G requirements. The benefits of articulation are that the students get a jump –start by earning college credit, start careers earlier, gain basic skills and knowledge prior to college and ultimately decrease the cost of college tuition;

– Develop leadership skills through embedded program activities;

– Develop career readiness through program activities.