Greater Faith Bible Church, Sic Psycles partner for Thanksgiving dinner giveaway

On Sunday, November 17 Greater Faith Bible Church in Rialto and members of the Sic Psycles Empire Chapter Motorcycle Club came together in a joint effort to provide about 50 families with all the turkeys and fixings for Thanksgiving dinners.

Church Volunteer Erly Patterson said the small church of about 140 members reach out daily to people in need providing food for a full belly as well as a heart full of spiritual wellness. One day she saw the motorcycle group in Rialto handing out school backpacks and decided to stop and see what they were all about. She was thrilled to find that the group existed solely for the purpose of helping others.

“That day,” said Patterson, “they were passing out school supplies, backpacks, shoes, baby formula and diapers. They told me how they helped raise money for different causes and had even helped repaint a classroom. I realized they were in unity with us and what we were trying to do for others with their needs.”

Sic Psycles Club President Allen “Kozy” Kozakobsky shared that the club had been established 11 years ago with the intent of reaching out to help others in need.

“We roll around and do what we do,” he said, “we go everywhere and help where we can.”

The club has done Cancer Runs for children in need. They held an event to support the victims of the terrorist attack in San Bernardino and they held a backpack drive for kids in Section 8 housing. And, while there are many more causes the club gets involved with, it’s clear that the members are not looking for notoriety or any kind of accolades for their efforts. “We’re just a bunch of guys who wanted to help the communities,” Kozy said, “and we all support each other.”

Ruben “Bones” Ruiz Sic Psycles Vice President put it this way, “We’re able to get stuff together for people, like time, labor, food, and organizing because we do it out of the kindness of our hearts. It’s good people pulling together.”

The Holiday Turkey giveaway was held in the backyard of the Greater Faith Bible Church at 249 East Randall in Rialto. City of Rialto Councilman Rafael Trujillo stopped by to present the Sic Psycles Club with a certificate for their continued advocacy of helping with the underserved population. Greater Faith Bible Church has a food giveaway each third Saturday of the month at 8 a.m. You can find out more about them at their webpage at https://www.gfgbcrialto.org/