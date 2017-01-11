Groups, officials respond to Governor Brown’s proposed budget

Several civil rights organizations held a press conference in front of San Bernardino City Hall Tuesday to share their thoughts and concerns over Governor Jerry Brown’s proposed $179 billion state budget.

“We’re calling on the governor to protect all immigrants by keeping families together, preserving recent health care gains, and defending and expanding our safety net,” said California Partnership Director Maribel Nunez. “We need to push the state to invest more in our programs.”

In his morning press conference in Sacramento, Brown hinted at restraining spending in certain areas due to a potential $2 billion budget deficit.

Part of Brown’s approach in dealing with the state’s financial plan stems from concern over potential changes made by President-elect Donald Trump and the Republican-led U.S. Congress. California receives approximately $100 billion from the federal government to cover programs such as Medi-Cal and social security benefits.

“We’ll have a big challenge on our hands,” Brown said of federal proposals to repeal Obamacare. “The legislature has to be very prudent this year. There are too many uncertainties.”

The governor once more emphasized the importance of the state’s ‘Rainy Day’ fund by explaining why allocating an estimated $1.2-billion dollars to state reserves will help keep California fiscally sustained in case of an economic recession.

“The trajectory of revenue growth is declining,” Brown explained. “The downturn is inevitable. The only way you can balance it is by saving.”

According to a press statement, significant details regarding the budget include proposing a $3.2-billion solution to balance the financial plan by tempering spending, increasing education funding to $73.5-billion, expanding Medi-Cal enrollment to 4.1 million people (fiscal cost of nearly $1.6-billion), continuing to provide $4.2-billion annually to improve transportation infrastructure, and appropriating $3.4-billion in cap-and-trade auction proceeds to help combat climate change.

While organizers praised Brown’s investments in Medi-Cal and education, some expressed concern over the lack of investments in Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and healthcare services for undocumented immigrants.

Benjamin Cervantes, a member of the Training Occupational Development Communities (TODEC), pulled out a photo of his recently deceased mother before speaking to the thirty or so people in attendance. He explained that because of her legal status, she was unable to receive treatment for cancer.

Cervantes’ decision to speak at the press conference was inspired by his determination to remind state officials of, “life’s priceless value.”

“We’re human,” he said in Spanish. “All of our lives are precious.”

Hilda Cruz with the Interfaith Movement for Human Integrity hopes that Governor Brown protects SSI and other funding to help elderly and disabled Californians.

“Every year we see the checks getting smaller and smaller,” Cruz said. “This is pushing our elderly and some of our most vulnerable residents to homelessness. We are committed to ensuring that the integrity of all Californians are protected. That’s what we stand for.”

Roxanna Gracia, a representative with Assemblywoman Eloise Reyes (D-San Bernardino), said they will fight for constituents living below the poverty line.

“We must protect our safety net programs because so many of our constituents depend on them,” Gracia said.

Assemblyman Marc Steinorth (R-Rancho Cucamonga) expressed in a statement that Brown should prioritize housing assistance programs.

“Hardworking middle-class families in my district and across California continue to struggle with renting and buying a home,” reads the statement. “Governor Brown noted the tremendous costs of subsidized housing and I agree that housing creation and first-time home buyer assistance should be top priorities this year.”