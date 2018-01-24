Habitat for Humanity SB Area Taps Housing Expert for Executive Director

The Habitat For Humanity San Bernardino Area Board of Directors announced the recent hiring of David Hahn as Executive Director. And just a day on the job, Hahn was in Sacramento Monday and Tuesday this week as part of Habitat for Humanity’s annual Advocacy Days.

“We were so excited about David’s breadth and depth of experience regarding housing issues, as well as his long-term commitment as a Habitat volunteer, that we didn’t think twice about sending him to Sacramento on our behalf,” said HFHSB Board President Gigi Hanna. “His experience throughout the state addressing and resolving issues related to the recent housing crisis fits well with Habitat’s vision of a world where everyone has a decent place to live”

Hahn comes from Bank of America, where he spent his 34-year career in a wide variety of leadership roles, many of which were based in the Inland Empire. He most recently was Senior Vice President with their Enterprise Customer Care Resolution Division, as Advocacy Relationship Manager for the State of California. He also was a member of the Bank of America Charitable Foundation Grant Review team for the Inland Empire.

Hahn is not new to the non-profit world, having served on the boards of numerous local non-profits, including United Way of the Inland Valleys, Operation Hope Southwest Region, Arthritis Foundation of the Inland Empire, and Housing Opportunities Collaborative of the Inland Empire.

“I am very honored and excited to be taking on the responsibilities of Executive Director with Habitat for Humanity San Bernardino”, said Hahn. “I have always held Habitat For Humanity in very high regard and have enjoyed leading volunteer teams at many Inland Empire Habitat events over the years. The Mission Statement of the organization is one that I firmly believe in and plan to put into action for the communities we serve.”

Hahn comes from a long line of public service in Los Angeles County, including his father Gordon, his uncle Kenneth, cousin James, and cousin Janice, who currently serves as County Supervisor for the 4th District. He and his wife Cathy live in Moreno Valley, where they raised their three children, and he serves as an elder with Discovery Christian Church.