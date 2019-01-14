Hagman unanimously selected as Chairman of the Board of Supervisors

Local Advertisement

The Board of Supervisors, on Tuesday, Jan. 8, confirmed Supervisor Curt Hagman as Chairman of the Board of Supervisors for the next two years.

Following the nomination and unanimous selection as the new Chairman, Supervisor Hagman commented, “It is an honor to have been unanimously selected by my colleagues to lead San Bernardino County into the future. I’d like to say a special thank you to Supervisor Lovingood for doing such an amazing job over the last two years. In that time frame we have hired a new CEO, a new board member, the unemployment in the County is at a record low, and homeownership rates are up to say the least. Our region is an attractive place to live, work, and travel and I look forward to continuing to grow San Bernardino County. ”

“I would be remiss if I didn’t mention Ontario Airport,” Hagman said. “It is San Bernardino County’s most important economic driver, and passenger and freight numbers continue to increase every quarter. Ontario is now in the number one position for exports and now we need to focus on imports.”

“I commend the board for selecting Supervisor Gonzales to serve as Vice Chair,” Hagman said. “Like me, Josie has made strengthening the economy of our County a chief priority. I am excited about working with Vice Chair Gonzales to continue our progress in pursuit of a stronger San Bernardino County. To my colleagues, on my board we should celebrate how far we have come as a County and continue to work together to achieve goals, address challenges and develop the strategies that will make a lasting, positive impact in our communities.”

The role of a Chairman is to serve as the Board’s general executive agent by presiding over meetings of the Board, signing contracts approved by the Board, and working with the Chief Executive Officer to set the Board’s agenda.

Along with supervisorial duties, Supervisor Hagman also serves on the following boards and organizations: Board Director Southern California Association of Governments (SCAG) Regional Council; Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP); OmniTrans; San Bernardino County Associated Governments (SANBAG); Commissioner of Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA); Chairman of SCAG FirstNet Subcommittees and California State Military Reserves.

Supervisor Hagman earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Psychology at UCLA. He and his wife Grace have two children: Jonathan, a recent graduate of UCLA and officer in the Army National Guard, and Elizabeth, a student at Ayala High School. Mr. Hagman’s experience in local and state government, and as a small business owner, has provided him insight into the issues facing his constituency.