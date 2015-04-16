Hall of Fame inductee Roy Cook served as teenaged Colton ambassador

At 14, sports writers were calling Roy Cook a youth basketball sensation who was already being quoted in local newspapers about his meetings with noted officials. He met Earl Warren when the vice-presidential hopeful came to Colton as the running mate for 1948 presidential candidate Thomas E. Dewey.

In 1952, Cook helped lead the Colton High School basketball team to the Citrus Belt League championship and led the league in scoring with 19 points per game. It earned him a California Interscholastic Federation 1st team selection.

For his accomplishments on the court combined with his off-the-court assets, Cook was rewarded with induction into the 2015 class of the Colton Sports Hall of Fame. The 1920’s Colton Centrals and Colton Cubs baseball teams were also enshrined in a ceremony at the Gonzales Community Center on April 10.

After graduation, the 6-foot-4, 220 pound Cook was awarded a scholarship to UCLA to play basketball during John Wooden’s early tenure. Cook played on the CHS varsity three years for coach Tom Morrow.

Cook explained that after leading the UCLA freshman team in scoring in 1954, he quit

college and joined the Army, never to play basketball again. He later earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Redlands and a master’s from San Francisco State. The 81-year-old Cook taught for seven years at El Rancho High and recently retired as a realtor in Saratoga, CA after 44 years.

He said there were no high school hall of fame’s when he went to school and never expected his induction. He feels that as time goes by it is harder to get inducted. Cook named Colton athletes Dave Swing and Tommy Williams from the late 1940’s as examples. Cook was a two-way starting lineman on the 1950 CHS football team.

Cook called Colton a great place to grow up, with little crime. “As kids we’d walk down to the hobo jungle by the railroad tracks under the cottonwoods,” said Cook. “I remember seeing six or seven men cooking their food. They were nice to us kids and we felt safe around them. They were grown men who had lost everything.”

He told that only two students had cars when he went to CHS. His father would drive him to his date’s house and escort them back home. “Cars and cell phones have really changed things. In Saratoga, students now drive BMW’s and Mercedes to school and stretch limo’s take them to dances. Today, it’s more superficial.”

When Cook played basketball there was no one taking jump shots, just long set shots. There was no shot clock. Free throws were attempted underhanded and no one dunked. He was usually the tallest on the court, now there are 6-11 high school players.

“Back then blacks were not given the chance to play. Now, they dominate the game,” observed Cook. “Hand-checking and traveling with the ball was not allowed. The game is now rougher. There was no showboating.”

Among Cook’s high school achievements were a number of basketball tournament scoring records. He played his senior season with a bad foot, eventually causing him to miss the final five games. As CHS student body president his senior year, he was the keynote speaker before the assembly of Rotary and Lion’s.

As a member of the Boys Forum, he met politicians who stopped in Colton due in part because of the prime location of the old train depot. “President Eisenhower often came through on his way to Palm Springs. In a sense, I have lived too long,” summed Cook.