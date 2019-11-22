Harvest Festival Original Art & Craft Show transforms Fairplex into Winter Wonderland

Local Advertisement

Three hundred artists and crafters unite as “Santa’s helpers” in a stunning yuletide celebration, complete with all the trimmings…

The Harvest Festival® Original Art & Craft Show rings in the season at the Fairplex in Pomona December 6-8, featuring more than 24,000 dazzling American handmade creations.Earn gift hero status while enjoying a full day of festivities with strolling performers, an interactive Kidzone, prizes, specialty foods, demonstrations, and more.

A treasured tradition as the largest and most prestigious indoor showcase on the west coast, the event transforms the Fairplex into a winter wonderland of discovery. In themed attire and merriment, the nation’s top trend-setting artisans showcase their originals of magnificent jewelry, clothing, photography, oils, hand-turned wood, ceramics, eclectic art pieces, kid’s accessories, holiday décor and ornaments, blown glass, and much more. Many artisans can personalize items. Festival foodies can sample oodles of yummy homemade sauces, spices, nuts, oils, candies, and baked goods.

Patrons who bring canned goods for donation to Foothill Family Shelter will receive $2 off admission. Kids 12 and under are free, and tickets are good for all three days.

“As a family-run business we take pride in creating an immersive holiday shopping experience that serves up something remarkable for all ages to enjoy,” says Nancy Glenn, owner of the Harvest Festival.

Strolling performers Washboard Willy, Stilt Santa, and Fables of the West, add to the festivities. Local artists participating include: Catherine Cowles of Pasadena with Leaf Motif; Corona’s Christy Simmons with Family Trees Unlimited holiday ornaments; Trudi Hunke with Bling It Hat Designs, and Dawna Wolak of San Dimas with SorellaBella Designs.

In the spirit of the season, the showcase collaborates with local non-profits to give back to the community. Patrons who bring canned goods for donation to the Foothill Family Shelter are rewarded with $2 off their admission. Macaroni Kid hosts the Kidzone with Home Depot, and Knots of Love hosts the parcel check. Official media sponsors are KTLA-TV and the Southern California News Group. The annual Grand Prize Giveaway is a $200 Amazon gift card (register to win on site at the event).

General admission tickets are $9, (62+) and military are $7, youths ages 13-17 are $4. Kids 12 and under are free. Hours are Friday 10am to 6pm; Saturday 10am to 6pm; and Sunday 10am to 5pm. More information is available at harvestfestival.com or 925/ 392-7300. Pomona Fairplex Expo #4; 1101 West McKinley Avenue, Pomona, CA 91768.

