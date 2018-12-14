Hayneedle selects Operation SafeHouse to receive $5,000

Local Advertisement

Hayneedle has selected Operation SafeHouse to receive a $5,000 grant to further its mission in providing emergency and long-term shelter, intervention and outreach services to runaway, homeless, exploited, and other youth in crisis.

“The positive impact this organization is making in our community is critical in providing at-risk youth and their families the help they need through its licensed counselors and therapists who are working towards reuniting families in crisis,” said Michael Conn, Facilities Operations Manager Riverside for Hayneedle. “By awarding this grant to Operation SafeHouse we are supporting its mission to help these youth and their families work through those issues and become whole again.”

Operation SafeHouse has been in in the community for 27 years; it plans to use the grant money for its individualized counseling for at-risk youth in an effort to work toward family reunification. Teens participate in a structured 21-day program that provides the family unit hope that things can get better – trust can be rebuilt and the lines of communication can be reopened.

“We are so grateful for community partners like Hayneedle that provide much needed support to our organization. With this grant, Hayneedle will help us sustain our counseling program, which is key to reuniting families,” said Julie Hale, Shelter Director at Operation SafeHouse.

At Hayneedle we understand how important it is to give back to the communities where we live and work and look forward to providing that continued support where we can with organizations such as this.