Healthgrades Honors Dignity Health Inland Empire hospitals for top performance in Critical Care, Neuroscience and Orthopedics

Local Advertisement

Dignity Health – Community Hospital of San Bernardino and Dignity Health – St. Bernardine Medical Center announced today that the hospitals are named 2021 Five-Star Recipients in Critical Care, Heart Care, Orthopedics and Pulmonary procedures by Healthgrades, the leading online resource for comprehensive information about physicians and hospitals. Every year, Healthgrades evaluates hospital performance at nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide for 34 of the most common inpatient procedures and conditions.*

“We’re honored to be recognized by Healthgrades for the outstanding quality care we provide to the San Bernardino community,” states Douglas Kleam, Hospital President, St. Bernardine Medical Center. “These awards reflect our high standards of providing safe, compassionate care with excellent clinical outcomes.”

Specifically, Healthgrades recognized St. Bernardine Medical Center as a:

Five-Star Recipient for Cranial Neurosurgery for 5 Years in a Row (2017-2021)

Five-Star Recipient for Hip Fracture Treatment for 9 Years in a Row (2013-2021)

Five-Star Recipient for Colorectal Surgeries in 2021

Five-Star Recipient for Sepsis Treatment in 2021

A Five-Star rating indicates that statistically the hospital’s clinical outcomes are significantly better than expected when treating the condition or performing the procedure being evaluated.

Local Advertisement

According to June Collison, Hospital President at Community Hospital, “Our skilled care team of nurses and doctors who deliver exceptional services to our patients deserve this recognition and it is rewarding to have our top-quality care honored by Healthgrades.”

Community Hospital of San Bernardino has been named a:

Five-Star Recipient for Hip Fracture Treatment for three years in a row (2019-2021)

Five-Star Recipient for Treatment of Sepsis in 2021

Dignity Health’s achievements are part of the findings featured in Healthgrades’2021 Report to the Nation. The new report demonstrates how clinical performance continues to differ dramatically between hospitals regionally and nationally. “Clinical quality varies significantly between hospitals, so it’s important for consumers to use information about outcomes to assess where to receive care,” said Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Healthgrades. “These Five-Star ratings for critical care, neuroscience, and orthopedic procedures showcase the expertise and commitment of the San Bernardino hospitals to the patients they serves.”

*For its analysis, Healthgrades evaluated approximately 45 million Medicare inpatient records for nearly 4,500 short-term acute care hospitals nationwide to assess hospital performance in 32 common conditions and procedures, and evaluate outcomes in appendectomy and bariatric surgery using all-payer data provided by 17 states. Healthgrades recognizes a hospital’s quality achievements for cohort-specific performance, specialty area performance, and overall clinical quality. Individual procedure or condition cohorts are designated as 5-star (statistically significantly better than expected), 3-star (not statistically different from expected) and 1-star (statistically significantly worse than expected) categories. The complete Healthgrades 2021 Report to the Nation and detailed study methodology, can be found at www.healthgrades.com/quality