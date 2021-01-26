Helen Tran announces campaign for San Bernardino mayor

Local Advertisement

Civic and community leader Helen Tran announced her campaign for San Bernardino Mayor on Thursday, Jan.21. Helen is a San Bernardino City Commissioner who worked as the city’s Director of Human Resources until 2019. In two decades of public service, Helen has acquired extensive experience in city government and a wide network of support across San Bernardino.

“Our city is in crisis. COVID-19 has brought hardships to families and businesses that we have not seen since the depths of the Great Recession. I am running for Mayor to bring new energy and experience to help our city navigate these challenges. I grew up in San Bernardino, I worked for the city for 14 years, and I love our city and its residents. We deserve a Mayor who we can be proud of again. A Mayor who will work tirelessly to protect public health, rebuild our economy, and restore confidence in city government. I am committed to achieving these goals by providing the necessary leadership and through working together with our community members,” Tran remarked in an issued statement. “I’m looking forward to meeting as many residents as possible in the months ahead. I’m ready to listen, bring people together, work hard, and run a winning campaign.”’

ABOUT HELEN TRAN

Helen Tran is a public servant, non-profit leader, and mother of three. The daughter of Vietnamese refugees in search of the American Dream, Helen grew up in San Bernardino. After graduating from Cajon High School, she became the first person in her family to graduate from college, earning her Bachelor’s degree from UC Santa Cruz.

Helen’s professional experience started in high school, when she worked as a grassroots organizer helping to elect candidates across Southern California. In 2006, Helen began working for the City of San Bernardino as the Executive Assistant to the Director of Human Resources. Ten years later, Helen became the youngest Director of Human Resources for the City of San Bernardino.

Helen devotes much of her spare time to civic leadership, taking on numerous roles in the city, including: School Site Council member for Bob Holcomb Elementary; member of the Verdemont Revitalization Project (VRP); 5th Ward San Bernardino Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commissioner; member of the San Bernardino League of Women Voters; Board member of the San Bernardino Habitat for Humanity; member of the Rotary Club of San Bernardino; member of the National Women’s Political Caucus/San Gabriel Valley; and member of Kiwanis.

Helen is married with three children and lives in the Verdemont neighborhood of San Bernardino.

Helen’s campaign also announced the endorsements of over 90 San Bernardino community leaders and residents that include:

Carey Davis, Former San Bernardino Mayor

Virginia Marquez, Former San Bernardino City Council Member

Jim Mulvihill, Former San Bernardino City Council Member

Dr. Margaret Hill, San Bernardino City USD Board Member

Toni Momberger, Former Redlands City Council Member

Pam Montana, San Bernardino Resident/Community Advocate/Educator

Susan Longville, San Bernardino Valley Water Municipal District Board Member

Charles McNeely, Former San Bernardino City Manager

Richard Lawhead, Retired SBPD Captain