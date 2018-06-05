Helpful Honda Hosts FREE Pop-Up Barbershop in San Bernardino for Dads Over Father’s Day Weekend!

Local Advertisement

For many men, shaving should be a ritual not a chore, and quality goes a long way. Instead of Dads getting another work tie or goofy pair of socks, the SoCal Honda Dealers are helping Dads enjoy a little pampering on their special day. They’ll be popping up with authentic old school barber shops in multiple locations, over Father’s Day weekend – from Friday, June 15th to Sunday, June 17th!

At the Helpful Honda Pop-Up Barber Shops, lucky Dads will be treated to free straight razor shaves, tapered haircuts and fades, a beard trim, or whatever they need most, from their very own master barber! The Helpful Honda Guys in Blue will be surprising dads with this special treat at community events & shopping plazas in various cities including Carson, Irvine, Van Nuys and San Bernardino.