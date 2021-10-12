Hernandez is SBPD’s first Hispanic Assistant Chief in a decade

Local Advertisement

By Terry Elliott, Chairman, Public Safety & Human Relations Commission

Francisco Hernandez was raised locally by a single mother. He has lived here with the exception of the time he served his country in the Military. After fulfilling his voluntary military service, he returned back to the area determined to make a difference, where he and his family still reside. As a child of humble beginnings, Francisco found a role model in a friend’s father who then worked as a police officer. At a young age, Francisco decided that he wanted to be a police officer.

After high school, Francisco joined the U.S. Army and was assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division and stationed in Georgia. After being honorably discharged from service, his family ties led him to come back home. He worked in construction for a bit, before realizing his dream of becoming a police officer for the City of San Bernardino.

Francisco began his career as an officer for the San Bernardino Police Department in December 2004. He is a graduate of the Sherman Block Leadership Institute (SLI) Class 413 and Session 80 of the Police Executive Research Forum’s Senior Management Institute for Police (SMIP). He earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Management from California Coast University and a Master of Business Administration from Liberty University.

Francisco worked as Patrol Officer, District Resource Officer, and Gang Enforcement Officer before promoting to Detective in April 2011. As a Detective, he was fortunate to gain significant experience in numerous positions. He was assigned to Investigations as a Specialized Crime Detective for two years before transferring to Personnel and Training. In Personnel and Training, he worked as a Recruiter, Department Trainer, Background Investigator, and Field Training Officer.

Francisco earned the rank of Sergeant in January of 2015. There he had the opportunity to work on multiple assignments, including Patrol Supervisor, Field Training Program Supervisor, and SWAT Supervisor. He served as the sergeant of the Special Enforcement Team, which was a blend of the Department’s Narcotics, Gang, Vice, and Traffic Units. Throughout his career, Francisco provided numerous ancillary duties, including Firearms Instructor, Defensive Tactics Instructor, and Reality-Based Training Instructor. A decorated member of the Department’s SWAT Team for over 13 years serving in every rank from Officer to Lieutenant.

Francisco was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant in January of 2018, by Interim Chief Eric McBride. As such, he held the position of Administrative Services Manager. His responsibilities included Crime Analysis, Community Affairs, Fleet Services, Grant Writing and Management, Special Events, and the City’s Office of Emergency Management.

In March 2020, Francisco was certified as Captain by Chief McBride and assigned to the Administrative Services Division. The position not only encompassed his previous administrative responsibilities but included the Professional Standards Bureau, Personnel and Training, Dispatch, Records, Finance, and Information Technology as Commander.

In September of 2021, Francisco was certified to the rank of Assistant Chief by Interim Chief Dave Green. He is grateful for the opportunity to continue to serve the citizens of the city he loves, San Bernardino.

With pride, we congratulate our homegrown Assistant Chief Francisco Hernandez. He and his family continue to live locally. We thank him for his continued loyalty and dedication to San Bernardino.