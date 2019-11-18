High school divers place 1st, 2nd in competition

Local Advertisement

Nathan Derry of Redlands and Camille Kilian of Yucaipa competed in the 2019 Glenn McCormick Memorial Diving Invitational last weekend in Palm Desert.

Derry, who has only been diving for the last six months, placed first and second in the Boys 14-18 Novice 1 Meter and 3 Meter Diving competitions – his second competitive meet.

In addition to diving, Derry serves as Freshman Class ASB Treasurer and is a member of the Debate Club at Redlands East Valley High School.

Courtesy photo: Riverside Elite Diving Coach Jimmy Adams and Team Member Camille Kilian.

Kilian placed first and second in the Girls 14-18 Novice 3 Meter and 1 Meter Diving competitions.

Kilian, a sophomore at Yucaipa High School, has been diving for two years after switching from 8 years of gymnastics.

A student in the Health & Biomedical Science Academy preparing to study medicine, Kilian volunteers at the Loma Linda VA Hospital when she isn’t diving or in school.

Derry and Kilian are members of the Riverside Elite Diving Team, the Inland Empire’s only club diving program based out of the Riverside Aquatics Complex located at Riverside City College. The team of 26 boys and girls trains daily and is led by former professional diver and interim University of Redlands Diving Coach Jimmy Adams.