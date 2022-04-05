Highland Area Chamber of Commerce takes on the Citrus Harvest Festival, after event’s three-year hiatus

Local Advertisement

On March 26, The City of Highland’s 24th Annual Citrus Harvest Festival was held in the city’s Historic District, the first rollout of the event since being cancelled just 10 days before its 2020 scheduled date, amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

An estimated 150 vendors and small businesses from Highland, San Bernardino, Redlands and other neighboring cities set up shop, sold products, and gave away promotional items to over 5,000 attendees.

One of the event’s notable vendors, which provides small and large business with access to valuable resources, discounts, and relationships was the Highland Area Chamber of Commerce.

Just like the City of Highland’s first big event experience with the Citrus Harvest Festival, the Chamber has also been bringing back many of its in-person events.

: With over 5,000 attendees and 150 vendors, the City of Highland’s annual festival is stronger than ever.

“I’m wearing three hats today, I’m here with the Highland Area Chamber of Commerce, Coldwell Bankers Kivett-Teeters Associates, and The Historic and Cultural Preservation Board. It’s a great day to celebrate Highland and the historic value of the city,” said Gail Shelton, Highland Area Chamber of Commerce president.

She also invites residents and business owners in Highland, San Bernardino, and Redlands to its upcoming Annual Community Awards and Installation Dinner.

“We’re excited to invite the community to our Annual Community Awards and Installation Dinner on Thursday, April 7 at the Elks Lodge #836 in San Bernardino. This is a time to recognize our board members, officers, and more importantly, the people across the community that make our lives great,” Shelton said.

“I especially want to thank our platinum sponsor San Manuel Band of Mission Indians and gold sponsor Brightwater Senior Living because we couldn’t accomplish our goals as a volunteer-based chamber without their support,” concluded Shelton.

And located just five vendor booths away from the Chamber was San Manuel Band of Mission Indians Department of Public Safety, Century 21 Showcase, National Orange Show, and Twisted Images Ink, all of which were giving out free goodies or hosting an opportunity drawing. To learn more about the Highland Area Chamber of Commerce’s small business members or to purchase tickets to a forthcoming event, visit highlandchamber.org.