Highland student among top 30 in nation for Broadcom MASTERS

A San Bernardino County middle school student from Highland will compete among the top 30 science projects in the nation at the ninth annual Broadcom MASTERS competition.

Seann Torres of St. Adelaide Catholic Academy in Highland advanced from the top 300 Broadcom MASTERS event to qualify for the finals of the competition, which will be held Oct. 25-30 in Washington, D.C. Winners of the top 30 competition will be announced during a ceremony on Oct. 29.

Torres competed at the 37th annual Inland Science and Engineering Fair, which was held in April in Fontana and organized by the San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools. Torres, who was an eighth-grader last academic year, has his project titled, “An Ecosystemic Analysis on Vertebrate Coprolitic Inclusions from the White River Formation.”

For more information about the Broadcom MASTERS competition, go to its website at https://student.societyforscience.org/broadcom-masters-2019-finalists#List

