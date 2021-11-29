Holiday Harvest Festival Original Art & Craft show returns Dec. 3 – 5

Local Advertisement

Hundreds of artists and crafters reunite to ring in the holiday tradition of the Pomona/Ontario Harvest Festival Original Art & Craft Show December 3-5, at the new location of the Ontario Convention Center, while the Pomona Fairplex remains closed for 2021.

Following state Covid protocols and safety guidelines, this treasured holiday shop fest serves up a full day of merriment in a winter wonderland with more than 24,000 dazzling American handmade creations, strolling performers, an interactive Kidzone, specialty foods, and more.

Giving back to the community, patrons who bring non-perishables for donation to Foothill Family Shelter will receive $2 off admission. Kids 12 and under are free, and tickets are good for the entire weekend.

In themed attire, the nation’s top trendsetting artisans are eager to offer their personal touches to gift-giving with creations in jewelry, clothing, photography, oils, specialty foods, hand-turned wood, ceramics, eclectic art pieces, kid’s accessories, holiday décor and ornaments, and blown glass, among others. Many artisans can personalize items right on the spot.

Bringing people together to celebrate the joys of the holiday season while following state Covid protocols and safety guidelines is paramount to this family-owned enterprise. “After a year hiatus, we’re anxious to reignite the handmade tradition our patrons have come to expect and love. We’ve been working non-stop to deliver a memorable holiday experience that touches the hearts of everyone who spends their time with us.”

General admission is $9. Seniors (62+) and military are $7. Youths (13-17) are $4, and it’s FREE to kids 12 and under. Hours are Friday 10 am to 5 pm, Saturday 10 am to 6 pm and Sunday 10 am to 4 pm. Participating local benefactors include: The Arts Area, Huddlebee, and Home Depot Pomona. Please check with the facility for parking fees.

