Homeless population in the City of San Bernardino receive services during outreach operation

On Thursday, the San Bernardino County Probation Department organized a large-scale, multi-agency outreach to provide resources to the homeless probationers living in the city. More than 130 people were contacted during the outreach.

The goal of the event was to minimize risk to homeless probationers and connect those in need with extended support services. As part of outreach services, a temporary court was established at the Day Reporting Center in San Bernardino to help homeless probationers resolve their low-level warrants.

“It is important that we service the homeless population on our caseloads. This is a vulnerable population in need of constant support,” Chief Probation Officer Michelle Scray Brown said. “This outreach gave us the opportunity to provide immediate resources and demonstrate that we truly care about their individual struggles, while helping them remain in compliance with their court-ordered requirements.”

Several San Bernardino County agencies and community-based organizations worked together to make this a significant outreach mission. Probation officers verified compliance, provided meals, offered probation housing, and gave information about Adult Day Reporting Center services. The Sheriff’s Homeless Outreach and Proactive Enforcement (H.O.P.E.) Program provided mapping and homeless encampment information. The Department of Behavioral Health staff offered mental health referrals/screenings. The Department of Public Health offered Hep A vaccinations, flu shots, STD screenings, pregnancy tests, and glucose checks. The Transitional Assistance Department provided CalFresh benefits, financial aid, and hotel vouchers. The United Way provided housing resources and the Salvation Army handed out food and hygiene products. The Humane Society also handed out literature and pet care packages, and local churches offered housing, blankets, prayer and encouragement.

