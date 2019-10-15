Honor a veteran – reserve a plaque on Veterans Wall of Freedom

Local Advertisement

Thank a veteran for their service, thank a veteran for your freedom by honoring them with a plaque on the Veterans Wall of Freedom.

All veterans of the United States military are eligible for a plaque. Currently, approximately half of the plaques have been reserved. Plaque reservation forms are available on the website veteranswalloffreedom.org. Each plaque is available for $100 donation.

In order to have your veterans plaque engraved on the Veterans Wall of Freedom by Veterans Day, the form with donation must be received no later than October 11, 2019.

The Veterans Wall of Freedom was dedicated on Veterans Day 2016. This unique monument is designed to be an enduring reminder of the freedoms we enjoy daily because of the service and sacrifice of those that served in the United States military. The monument spells out the word FREEDOM in six-foot block letters with over 1600 granite plaque spaces for veterans covering the front of the letters. Thirteen stripes, seven in subdued red and six in white, lead to the monument.

The Veterans Wall of Freedom is a committee of the Foundation of Grand Terrace. For more information on the reserving a plaque or the Veterans Wall of Freedom, please visit veteranswalloffreedom.org or contact Don Larkin at 951-756-4711.