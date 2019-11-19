Hot 1039 Radio recognizes St. Bernardine Medical Center’s Emergency Nurse, Diana Tapia, with T.L.C. Award

Local Advertisement

Dignity Health – St. Bernardine Medical Center is proud to share its emergency department nurse, Diana Tapia, was named a T.L.C. Award recipient. The Tender Loving Care Award (T.L.C.) is presented by Azusa Pacific University Inland Empire location in partnership with Hot 1039 radio to recognize a deserving nurse who goes above and beyond.

Diana’s nomination read: She’s always been so compassionate and caring to all of her patients. She always has a smile on her face and treats her patients like they are family. She has a kind heart and is very giving. Nursing is truly her passion and it shows.

A surprise celebration was held at St. Bernardine and Diana was overcome with joy as she entered a room filled with her colleagues, and was greeted by Hospital President, Douglas Kleam, Sabrina Ruiz, on-air personality at Hot 1039, and Bonnie Huiskes, associate professor at the Azusa Pacific University School of Nursing.