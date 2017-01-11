HSSBV Rattlesnake Avoidance Training Registration now open

The Humane Society of San Bernardino Valley will be hosting Rattlesnake Avoidance Training on Friday, April 21st at their facility starting at 9:00 a.m.

Training is provided by High on Kennels from Santa Ysabel, CA.

Appointment registration for the training is open now and interested participants can pre-register and save $5 off of the $75 fee.

In recent years “rattlesnake season” has been starting earlier than usual. In addition to training, a rattlesnake vaccination is recommended and only costs $25 at the Humane Society of San Bernardino Valley.

It is recommended that all dogs be trained to avoid rattlesnakes. The dangers of rattlesnakes not only exist on hikes in the country or on trails, but in our backyards as well. Annual training is recommended as some dogs seem to forget over a period of time.

High on kennels has found the best way to teach a dog to avoid rattlesnakes is to use live rattlesnake specimens that have been neutralized so they cannot bite. Rattlesnakes have a distinctive odor that a dog can discern from other snakes. The snakes are placed in a field setting and the dogs are fitted with training collars. Dogs are then led through the field and allowed to encounter the rattlesnakes at which point the dog is stimulated using the electronic collar.

For more information or to pre-register your pet for training please call 909-386-1400 ext. 218 or 224 or stop by the Humane Society of San Bernardino Valley during normal business hours.