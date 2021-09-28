Humane Society of San Bernardino Valley Hosts “Golden Paws” Gala To Celebrate 50 Years

Local Advertisement

This past Saturday night, the Humane Society of San Bernardino Valley (HSSBV) hosted their 50th anniversary “Golden Paws Gala” celebration. The event, which was also planned by my very own mom Jill Henderson, featured some local personalities as well as the stories and history HSSBV has had through its 50 years.

The evening started off outside the main venue. There was an HSSBV backdrop with professional photographers which allowed guests to capture the night perfectly. Once allowed inside, you were able to sit down and look at the setup. There was a podium, balloons shaped to the number 50, as well as raffle and auction prizes including a trip to Disneyland and a week-long stay at the Caribbean.

The emcee was local NBC4 news reporter Tony Shin. Shin has worked with the Humane Society for multiple years and has even reported on some of the cruelty cases HSSBV has covered. The auctioneer was another good friend of the Humane Society, HOT 103.9 radio host and Ontario Reign PA Announcer, Jeff Pope. Pope, who is also on the board for HSSBV, helped bring some laughter and fun along with Shin throughout the night. However, it wouldn’t be a gala without some dancing. The DJ got everyone on the dance floor with some classics including the electric slide. After it was all said and done, HSSBV raised over $80,000 for all of its programs and services.

I, once again, want to give a special shoutout to my mom. She had been planning this event for basically 2 years now due to it being delayed 2 times because of the COVID-19 pandemic. She adapted to the changes so well and threw a gala all enjoyed.

Local Advertisement

Thanks to the Humane Society of San Bernardino Valley for all they do to help animals. Congratulations on 50 years, and here’s to another 50!