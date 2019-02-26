Humane Society of San Bernardino Valley Night at the Reign a Paw Pleaser

Local Advertisement

The Annual Humane Society Of San Bernardino Valley (HSSBV) Night at The Reign was held this past Saturday as the AHL LA Kings affiliate, the Ontario Reign, took on the Colorado Eagles. The event was a huge success and combine that with a Reign win, made for a great night.

Right as fans entered Citizens Business Bank Arena they walked into a free Reign bandana and some HSSBV shirts and sweatshirts for sale that resembled the jerseys the players would wear for the game. They sold fast and were definitely something worth buying. There was also the traditional 50/50 raffle with the winner walking away with over $5,000!!!

There was also an exciting game to catch. The Reign hasn’t had the best season but the energy in the building was definitely there. There was obviously a rivalry tension in the air, especially after a fight broke out just 2 minutes into the game. It was 0-0 after the first period before the Reign put up a goal in the 2nd, and that was all they needed as they got an empty net goal in the 3rd winning 2-0 and pleasing the home crowd.

Ontario Reign beat the Colorado Eagles 2-0.

However, there was one thing before the night wrapped up, the jersey auction. The players signed and handed over their jerseys to the fans with the winning bid. Winners also got to take a picture with that player, making for great fan-player interaction moments, and a great way to cap off the night.



Overall HSSBV raised $50,000 from the event, a huge success and boost for the Humane Society to continue helping animals in the local community. Next year’s event should be just as good as this one so make sure to come out to see the Reign play and come for a good cause at HSSBV Night at The Reign in 2020!

Local Advertisement