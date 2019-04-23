Hundreds attend Earth Vibes event that encouraged conservation, sustainable health, arts

Local Advertisement

Hundreds of people gathered at Bryce E. Hanes/Jon Cole Skatepark on April 20 for Earth Vibes—an Earth Day event that encouraged the conservation of earth’s resources, the implementation of sustainable health practices, and arts advocacy.

Members of the event’s planning committee included the Center for Community Action and Environmental Justice (CCAEJ), San Bernardino Generation Now, the Sierra Club My Generation Campaign, the Inland Congregations United for Change, and the Riverside-San Bernardino County Indian Health Inc.

“This was an incredible event that was well-received by the community surrounding the park,” said Yassi Kavezade of the Sierra Club My Generation Campaign and one of the organizers of the event. “Earth Vibes wasn’t a one-off event. In fact, we’re all committed to continuing to serve the residents of San Bernardino who want cleaner air, better health, and more safe, green spaces.”

During the event residents had the opportunity to learn about community gardening, produce their own art, and watch live performances from hip hop artists from the C.H.O.R.D.S. Youth Enrichment Program. Hundreds also received free tacos from Tacos Don Ramon.



Tacos Don Ramon, Viva La Boba, the Downtown Fit Camp, and Juan Pollo helped sponsor the event.