Hundreds receive free health screenings during Bi-National Health Fair

Over 900 community members showed up for the Bi-National Health Fair at Indian Springs High School on Saturday morning to take advantage of free medical, vision, dental, mammogram screenings, acupuncture services and flu vaccinations.

The event was a collaboration between the Mexican Consulate in San Bernardino, San Bernardino City Unified School District (SBCUSD), Loma Linda University, and Molina Healthcare to host one of the largest health fairs in the country last month.

The fair was the culmination of Binational Health Week, an effort to improve the health and wellbeing of the area’s Latino community. Mexico’s Secretary of Health Dr. José Narro Robles and the Director General of IME (Institute of Mexicans Abroad–Instituto de los Mexicanos en el Exterior) Ambassador Juan Carlos Mendoza led the opening ceremony, where they signed a declaration announcing their support for health. Ambassador Carlos Sada, Undersecretary for North America of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Secretaría de Relaciones Exteriores) was also in attendance.

“Health and wellness are areas of focus in our District’s own Community Engagement Plan,” Superintendent Dr. Dale Marsden said. “Good health is as important as a quality education.”

Also participating in the Bi-National Health Fair were the Tzu Chi

Foundation, City of Hope, UC Riverside, and the consulates of Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, and Costa Rica. According to Leidy Arevalo, Molina Healthcare Public Relations & Community Projects Specialist, nearly 500 services were rendered and 600 grocery bags distributed.

After medical screenings, participants were invited to take home a bag filled with fresh vegetables and pantry staples courtesy of Helping Hands Food Pantry and coordinated by the Tzu Chi Foundation.

“I was here last year and this is the only time that I get my (health) check-up,” indicated San Bernardino resident Juan Garcia.