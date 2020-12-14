IECF asks community to nominate nonprofit for Lift Up Program

Local Advertisement

Inland Empire Community Foundation (IECF) is inviting the public to “Lift Up Local” by nominating their favorite nonprofit for a chance to receive a $5,000 grant. Do you know a nonprofit that you would like to nominate for their good work? Nominations are being accepted at iegives.org/liftuplocal through December 31, 2020.

IECF, through its new Lift Up Local program, will randomly choose three Inland Empire nonprofits in a special drawing for $5,000, totaling $15,000 in awards.

“Lift Up Local was created in appreciation of the many Inland Empire nonprofits that have gone over and beyond in serving their communities while doing so with less resources and limited programming,” said Michelle Decker, IECF CEO. “We hope with this opportunity that people are encouraged to support the organizations they see making a difference in their community.”

The Inland Empire is home to over 11,000 nonprofit organizations. Amid this challenging year, these organizations remain a lifeline to many at-risk communities that rely on their programs for food, housing, childcare and other basic needs.

Local Advertisement

Nominated charities must be located in San Bernardino or Riverside County to be eligible. Winners will be announced by January 7, 2021. To learn more, visit iegives.org/liftuplocal.