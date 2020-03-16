IECF opens new fund to support local residents affected by COVID-19 crisis

Local Advertisement

Inland Empire Community Foundation (IECF) has opened the IE COVID-19 Resilience Fund for the collection of financial donations to assist nonprofits and vulnerable populations impacted by COVID-19.

Contributions will be used initially to address the short‐ term and rapidly changing needs of those affected by this public health crisis. IECF is committed to working with grantees, local nonprofits and service providers, fundholders, philanthropy, and government to identify the greatest needs and best resources for helping this community manage this crisis in the weeks and months ahead.

Once funds have been raised, grants will be made to organizations in Riverside and San Bernardino counties based on an ongoing needs assessment through IECF and its partners. Some areas of concern include food security, childcare, our homeless population, and independent workers without a safety net.

“Today, we are in conversation with dozens of nonprofit leaders to assess the current and pending impacts of demand on services and changes in how operations are being handled in order to better raise and distribute funding. Collaboration and coordination is key and we appreciate the outreach and support of many leaders and partners in the Inland Empire to ensure access to dollars,” said Michelle Decker, President and CEO of IECF.

Local Advertisement

If you are aware of a critical need in your organization, please email info@iegives.org to share information with staff. IECF staff are continuing to work remotely to raise and distribute funds, making email the best form of communication.

Donations can be made online at www.iegives.org.