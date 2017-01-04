iHerb hosts career day for Boys & Girls Club members

Teens from the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Redlands-Riverside received some tips on nailing job interviews after a recent career day at iHerb.

Managers at the Perris-based online retailer treated club members to a behind-the-scenes look at the company’s operations while providing an overview of the nutritional supplement selling company.

As part of career day activities, club members in middle school and high school were able to sit down with managers for mock interviews. The interviewers worked in fields such as human resources, warehouse, global logistics, purchasing, safety, and security.

“It’s interesting to get asked questions and ask questions back,” said eighth-grader Gabriel Gomez, in a news release. “It was very inspirational.”

Since the majority of the company does business overseas, many iHerb team members speak a variety of languages, something that resonated with club member Amber Turner.

“You get to meet different types of people from different countries,” she said about the event. “It was cool.”

The experience was also memorable for iHerb team members.

“…I was happy I interviewed teens interested in law enforcement,” said Security Manager Claudia Navarro, in the news release.

Help Desk Supervisor Scott Oxenreiter said he wished he had the same experience as club members did when he was a teen and encouraged students to get an education in information technology, because of the growing field.

After the mock interviews, club members were treated to lunch and additional tours.

To learn more about the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Redlands-Riverside, visit www.begreatie.org.