In-kind Donations Needed for 15th Annual Mr. Cardinal City Ambassador Program

The contestants, all SBHS juniors, will take to the Sturges Center for the Fine Arts stage at 6 p.m. to demonstrate their community pride, school spirit, and charity work.

“Since the very beginning, every Mr. Cardinal has demonstrated excellence in academics, behavior, and community service,” Mr. Cardinal City ambassador program founder and director Jamie Rios said. “It’s my hope that everyone in our community will see what I see and are willing to support these young men.”

Mr. Cardinal represents the high school at local events with co-royalty Miss Cardinal City. The pageants were named to honor San Bernardino High’s status as a chartered city, Cardinal City.

Local businesses and community groups interested in supporting the 15th annual pageant should contact Jamie Rios, bilingual school outreach worker, at jamie.rios@sbcusd.com. According to Rios, in-kind donations would be especially appreciated.