Inaugural assistant director of diversity & inclusion seeks to further develop sense of belonging at CSUSB

Jacob Chacko knows what his goals are as Cal State San Bernardino’s inaugural assistant director of diversity & inclusion – work to further develop community on campus.

“My priorities are currently to first and foremost help develop community and develop a sense of belonging on campus that adds to the Coyote experience. It celebrates diversity, equity and inclusion,” Chacko said. “My role really is a collaboration with key stakeholders including students, faculty and staff, various departments, and our local community.”

“I am thrilled that Dr. Chacko has come to CSUSB to serve as our first associate director for diversity & inclusion,” said vice president for Student Affairs Paz Maya Olivérez. “He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience both inside and outside the CSU and in his short three months on campus, Dr. Chacko has already made a noticeable impact.”

As a key member of the leadership team in the Santos Manuel Student Union, a significant part of Chacko’s role is to continue to build on the efforts of CSUSB’s many affinity centers to ensure that the university recognizes, embraces and celebrates diverse identities and creates a sense of belonging for all members of the campus community, Olivérez said.

“In this regard, Dr. Chacko has already created a new level of cohesion among the affinity centers to develop more collaborative programming and new partnerships across campus,” Olivérez said. “He has also reached out to faculty, staff, students and administrators to make his presence known and begin identifying areas for collaboration.”

In his first year as associate director, Chacko has been charged with hiring full-time coordinators for six of the affinity centers in the SMSU. This will allow him to build a team of professionals who he can work with to provide direct support and mentorship to CSUSB’s diverse students, while also working to develop innovative programs and initiatives that promote inclusivity at CSUSB, Olivérez said.

Chacko, who joined CSUSB on Nov. 4, 2019, works out of the Cross Cultural Center in the university’s Santos Manuel Student Union. He said his role is to help and guide the university community to work together. The focus on diversity is the responsibility of the entire university.

“All things diversity, inclusion and equity does not solely come out of me or the affinity centers that I support,” Chacko said. “It takes all of us to do what I call as ‘Heart Work.’ Please come connect, engage and build community with our centers.”

Prior to joining CSUSB, Chacko worked at Cal State Fullerton serving as coordinator of the Asian Pacific American Resource Center and as interim coordinator of the Titan Dreamers Resource Center.

Chacko has a doctorate in philosophy in education policy with a concentration in global studies in education from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign; a master’s degree in science, teaching and learning from Illinois State University, Normal; and a bachelor’s degree in secondary education and Spanish from Northeastern Illinois University, Chicago.