Inland Regional Center celebrates people with disabilities at annual Fall Festival

On November 3, Inland Regional Center (IRC) Consumers, families, staff, and service providers spent a sunny autumn afternoon at San Manuel Stadium in San Bernardino for the 2018 IRC Fall Festival. This annual event connects Inland Empire families with services available to people with developmental disabilities. The Fall Festival also celebrates the disability community in a fun, family-friendly environment.

“The Fall Festival is an opportunity to connect with our community,” said IRC Community Engagement Manager CJ Cook. “It allows us to provide valuable resources and information to people with developmental disabilities and their families. Connecting families with the appropriate supports can make the world of difference. And doing that in an atmosphere where people can laugh and celebrate together is even better!”

More than 80 community agencies hosted elaborately decorated exhibitor booths to provide information about their services to festival attendees. In keeping with the event’s festive feeling, exhibitors provided superhero-themed, games, activities, raffles, and giveaways at their booths.

Guests of all ages got into the superhero spirit dressing in their best Spiderman, Wonder Woman, and Captain America costumes. There was stiff competition in both the kids and adult categories! Festival attendees were also treated to face painting, balloon animals, a clown, a photobooth, and inflatable maze and a boxed lunch. Guests even had the opportunity to take a photo with the DeLorean of Back to the Futurefame.

Daisy Quiroz, IRC’s Event Developer worked diligently to ensure that this event was provided to the community free of charge. This year’s festival was presented by Pathway, Inc. with additional sponsorship from In-Roads Creative Programs, California Mentor, Creating a Legacy, United Cerebral Palsy of the Inland Empire, and the Economou Law Group.

The festival was attended by special guests Assemblymember ­­­­Eloise Gómez Reyes, IRC Executive Director Lavinia Johnson, and Associate Executive Director Kevin Urtz. Ms. Johnson and Mr. Urtz kicked off the festival welcoming guests and encouraging them to explore the many exhibitor booths hand-picked for IRC families. Assemblymember Reyes recognized Inland Regional Center with a certificate and commended the agency for their work in supporting people with disabilities, and their families, in the Inland Empire.