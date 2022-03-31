Isabella Fraire is keeping the spirit of Norma’s Hair Salon alive after her mother’s passing

Local Advertisement

After being in business for almost 30 years, Norma Pizana, hairdresser and owner of Norma’s Hair Salon, passed away of cancer on November 11, 2020, after a 20-year battle with the disease.

Pizana, who was known to donate dresses and style hair for underprivileged students at Cajon High School, left the thriving business to her children, Isabella Fraire and Jerry Pizana.

Fraire found herself as a co-owner of the business and has learned to cut and professionally style hair.

While she says the transition has not been easy, she does all she can to make her mother proud and move the business forward.

“The salon is the only piece of my mom I have left. So many of my mom’s clients share stories about how sweet and helpful she was to those in need. So many of them have said they’re proud that we didn’t close or sell the salon and that they’ll continue to support us along the way,” said Fraire.

Since she was a child, she says that she remembers her mom putting a smile on her client’s face with a new haircut and fresh style.

“My mom always inspired me; she fought cancer for almost 21 years and continued going into the salon and cutting her clients’ hair, who she considered family,” continued Fraire.

As she continues to navigate through such a tough loss, her father Gerardo Pizana, husband Nuno Fraire, and her son (who was a newborn when Norma passed) have been helping her cope and juggle all aspects of life and business.

When asked what the most challenging part is about owning a small business, Nuno Fraire said it’s hiring the right people.

“As with many businesses, recruiting the right people is one of the toughest parts. However, finding people who identify with your mission, vision and brand are essential to long-term success,” said Nuno Fraire.

In the next five years, the two new co-owners’ goals are to expand Norma’s Hair Salon into other regions, keeping Norma’s name alive.

“It’s so rewarding that my mom trusted and believed in me to operate this business that she loved. She inspired so many of her clients, and most of all, she inspired me,” concluded Fraire.

Norma’s Hair Salon is located at 1331 Kendall Dr., Suite 9, San Bernardino.

Appointments are appreciated, walk-ins are welcome. For more information, visit normashairsalons.com.